|Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe|Black TikTokers Critical of the Lack of Media Attention On Lauren Smith-Fields Who Was Found Dead After a Bumble Date|NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree to Receive Congressional Gold Medal|Jay-Z and Meek Mill Support Bill to End Rap Lyrics From Being Used as Criminal Evidence|Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s National President Cheryl A. Hickmon Passes Away|Afrofuturism Comes to Carnegie Hall with New Citywide Festival|Sha’Carri Richardson’s Doc ‘Sub Eleven Seconds,’ Executive Produced by the Late Virgil Abloh, to Premiere at Sundance|Basketball Player Lusia Harris’ Legacy Redefined the Limitations So Many Had Placed on Female Athletes|This Black-Owned Market Is Bringing Healthy Food Directly to Your Door|Executive Producer and Philanthropist Cheryl Polote Williamson on Her Call to Action

Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe

Image: courtesy of top left: G.H.Bass/ Bottom left: Prada/ Top right: Mr.Porter/ Bottom right: Eytys

Loafers are a menswear staple. They go with any casual look, from sporty denim cutoffs to spiffy jeans to cool trousers. Even the late great Michael Jackson would moonwalk in loafers onstage.

No matter the style, the right pair is comfortable and durable. Heritage brands like G.H. Bass have some of the best selections with a lug sole to combat the rain and snow at affordable prices. While some offerings—such as Vinny’s and Gucci—up the chic ante.

Whether you want to get a moderately priced pair or go a little higher, here are seven smart loafers for you.

See Also
Video: Celebrity Stylist Micah McDonald Channels Aretha Franklin’s Glamour for EBONY’s Sept Cover Shoot

Image: courtesy of Farfetch.

Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Loafers, $1,150, farfetch.com 
Image: courtesy of Mr Porter.

Vinny’s + Soulland Palace Embellished Printed Calf Hair Loafers, $420, mrporter.com
Image: courtesy of G.H. Bass.

G.H. Bass Larson Burnished Super Lug Weejuns, $145, ghbass.com
Image: courtesy of Eytys.

Eytys Otello Loafers, $172, eytys.com 
Image: courtesy of Ssense.

Marni Purple Padded Nylon Loafers, $356, ssense.com
Image: courtesy of Gucci.

Gucci Men’s Loafer With Double G, $850, gucci.com
Image: courtesy of Browns Fashion.

Adieu Paris Red And White Type 5 Leather Loafers, $585, brownsfashion.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!