Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe

Loafers are a menswear staple. They go with any casual look, from sporty denim cutoffs to spiffy jeans to cool trousers. Even the late great Michael Jackson would moonwalk in loafers onstage.

No matter the style, the right pair is comfortable and durable. Heritage brands like G.H. Bass have some of the best selections with a lug sole to combat the rain and snow at affordable prices. While some offerings—such as Vinny’s and Gucci—up the chic ante.

Whether you want to get a moderately priced pair or go a little higher, here are seven smart loafers for you.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch.



Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Loafers, $1,150, farfetch.com



Image: courtesy of Mr Porter.



Vinny’s + Soulland Palace Embellished Printed Calf Hair Loafers, $420, mrporter.com



Image: courtesy of G.H. Bass.



G.H. Bass Larson Burnished Super Lug Weejuns, $145, ghbass.com



Image: courtesy of Eytys.



Eytys Otello Loafers, $172, eytys.com



Image: courtesy of Ssense.



Marni Purple Padded Nylon Loafers, $356, ssense.com



Image: courtesy of Gucci.



Gucci Men’s Loafer With Double G, $850, gucci.com

