|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu|Angela Yee is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ After 12 Years|7 Last-Minute Drugstore Grooming Products To Grab Before Your Flight Takes Off|These Black-Owned Interior Design Firms Are Changing Up The Industry|Socialite Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo for ‘Precious’ on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’|7 Polo Shirts To Flex This Season|August Editor’s Letter: Queen Sugar and a Legacy of Black Love|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County, Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit, And More|Rising Star Chanté Adams Dishes on Her New Series ‘A League of Their Own,’ and Not Wanting To Do ‘Trauma Porn’|Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

7 Polo Shirts To Flex This Season

celebrity-polo-shirts
From left: Pharrell and Kanye West in the preppy classic. Image: Jason Kempin/FilmMagic for Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Back in the day, celebs like Kanye West, Pharrell, and Sean “Diddy” Combs made the preppy classic cool with popular culture and the hip hop set. Just like T-shirts, polo shirts are versatile and can be styled and worn in many different ways. Wear it untucked with your jeans or khakis to give the traditional look some low-key swag. Or, pair it with a suit and sneakers to give a more of a mod, hipster vibe. Whatever you choose, just do you.

Below is a curation of stylish polo shirts from our fave go-to brands such as Vineyard Vines, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. 

Image: courtesy of Ralph Lauren.

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Graphic Polo Shirt, $198, ralphlauren.com
Image: courtesy of Abercrombie.

Abercrombie & Fitch Colorblock Rugby Polo, $45, abercrombie.com
Image: courtesy of Lacoste. 

Lacoste Regular Fit Striped Cotton Polo, $81, lacoste.com
Image: courtesy of Helmut Lang. 

Helmut Lang Terry Polo, $345, helmutlang.com
Image: courtesy of Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Winstead Stripe Sankaty Polo, $95, vineyardvines.com
Image: courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Candy Tailored Fit Towelling Resort Polo Shirt, $175, orlebarbrown.com
Image: courtesy of Reiss. 

Reiss Open Collar Polo T-shirt, $125, reiss.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.