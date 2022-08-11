7 Polo Shirts To Flex This Season

Back in the day, celebs like Kanye West, Pharrell, and Sean “Diddy” Combs made the preppy classic cool with popular culture and the hip hop set. Just like T-shirts, polo shirts are versatile and can be styled and worn in many different ways. Wear it untucked with your jeans or khakis to give the traditional look some low-key swag. Or, pair it with a suit and sneakers to give a more of a mod, hipster vibe. Whatever you choose, just do you.
Below is a curation of stylish polo shirts from our fave go-to brands such as Vineyard Vines, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste.