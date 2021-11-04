7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall

With the warm weather cooling down, it’s time to put away our tank tops, shorts, and sandals.

When you think about it, many of us haven’t shopped for fall clothing in almost two years. Last November, we were quarantined at home wanting to go out but couldn’t because of COVID-19. Where were we going anyway? Since the world has reopened, it’s time we update our wardrobe for the season. There’s no better place to start than with footwear, and nothing screams fall more than boots. Whether they’re thigh-highs or ankle boots, they’re good for cool days—and nights. The thing about boots is they go perfectly with almost any piece of clothing in your closet, protect your feet while walking, and are work appropriate. So let’s get started!

Shop the seven must-have fall boots below.

Named after celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, these gold heel boots take the thigh-high to a new level.



Keeyahri Zerina Gold Heel Boots, $1,200, keeyahri.com

Transition easily from fall to winter with this suede heel option.



Veronica Beard Winnie Suede Ankle Boots, $450, saksfifthavenue.com

These lace-up leather boots pair well with any oversize blazer and jeans.



Chelsea Paris Mia Bucket Boots, $595, chelseaparis.com

Who doesn’t love a good strong platform heel?



Brother Vellies Empire Platform Boot, $725, brothervellies.com

There’s something about leopard calf hair that says “Welcome back!”



Cole Haan Etta Leopard-Print Calf Hair Booties, $280, saksfifthavenue.com

A snakeskin block heel boot is the last item you’ll need to purchase for fall.



Zara Embossed Knee High Boots, $100, zara.com