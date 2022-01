Your smartphone’s weather app says it’s 28 degrees and it’s not lying. At this point, a regular beanie and scarf combo isn’t going to cut it. It’s time to cop a balaclava, a head covering— popular in Eastern Europe that provides coverage to the head, neck, and face—similar to a ski mask.

Lately designers have sent out the ultracool headgear down the runways.

Below, from sporty to sophisticated, we’ve rounded up seven cool balaclavas that will ensure you’ll stay warm.

Fendi Printed Stretch-Jersey Ski Balaclava, $350, net-a-porter.com



Los Angeles Apparel Balaclava, $24, losangelesapparel.com



Marc Jacobs Monogram Balaclava, $150, marcjacobs.com



Maison Margiela Distressed Fair Isle Intarsia Wool-Blend Balaclava, $500, mrporter.com



Nike Pro Hyperwarm Hood, $30, nike.com

Stella McCartney Intarsia Wool Balaclava, $425, net-a-porter.com