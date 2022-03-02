Buy This: 7 Women’s Varsity Jackets That Even Non-Athletic Types Can Cop

Fashion trends always come back around, especially those of the nineties and early aughts. One trend that seems to always comes back into rotation, no matter the era, is the varsity jacket. The patches emblazoned on the sporty bomber favored by high school athletes signified their sports affiliations.

For those who weren’t athletically-inclined or missed out on owning their own letterman jacket, they can cop one now from various designers. In recent years, we’ve seen luxury designers—such as Celine, Kenzo, and Louis Vuitton—create their take on the sporty jacket. But, if fast fashion is more befitting of your budget, brands like Zara and Boohoo have them available for under $100, too.

Below, we’ve rounded up 7 stylish varsity jackets that the high school girl inside of you wouldn’t mind rocking.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch



Moschino Teddy Bear Motif Bomber Jacket, $790, farfetch.com



Image: courtesy of Only NY



Only NY City of New York Varsity Jacket, $240, onlyny.com



Image: courtesy of Celine.



Celine by Hedi Slimane Double-faced Cashmere Teddy Cardigan, $3800, celine.com



Image: courtesy of Maniere De Voir.



Maniere De Voir Vegan Leather and Wool Varsity Jacket, $140, manieredevoir.com



Image: courtesy of Zara.



Zara Rib Trim Bomber Jacket, $70, zara.com



Image: courtesy of The Yes.



Scotch & Soda Elvis bomber jacket, $298, theyes.com

