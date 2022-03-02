|Buy This: 7 Women’s Varsity Jackets That Even Non-Athletic Types Can Cop|13 Simple Ways to Boost Your Mental Well-being|Off-White Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh’s Lasting Legacy During Paris Fashion Week|Black Female World War II Military Unit Awarded Congressional Gold Medal|Exclusive Interview: Artist Brian Washington on How His Work Is a Masterful Study of the Civil Rights Movement|Buy This: 5 Anti-Aging Serums to Keep the Black From Cracking|Artist Brian Washington’s Exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas Is a Must-See|EBONY Rundown: Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill Passed by House, Wendy Williams’ Husband Sues for Wrongful Termination, and More|EBONY Rundown: Young Thug Rallies Rappers to Get Africans Out of Ukraine, U.S. Expels 12 Russian Diplomats from United Nations, and More|What to Expect From Tomorrow’s State of the Union Address

Buy This: 7 Women’s Varsity Jackets That Even Non-Athletic Types Can Cop

Image: courtesy of Only NY

Fashion trends always come back around, especially those of the nineties and early aughts. One trend that seems to always comes back into rotation, no matter the era, is the varsity jacket. The patches emblazoned on the sporty bomber favored by high school athletes signified their sports affiliations.

For those who weren’t athletically-inclined or missed out on owning their own letterman jacket, they can cop one now from various designers. In recent years, we’ve seen luxury designers—such as Celine, Kenzo, and Louis Vuitton—create their take on the sporty jacket. But, if fast fashion is more befitting of your budget, brands like Zara and Boohoo have them available for under $100, too.

Below, we’ve rounded up 7 stylish varsity jackets that the high school girl inside of you wouldn’t mind rocking.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch

Moschino Teddy Bear Motif Bomber Jacket, $790, farfetch.com
Image: courtesy of Only NY

Only NY City of New York Varsity Jacket, $240, onlyny.com
Image: courtesy of Celine.

Celine by Hedi Slimane Double-faced Cashmere Teddy Cardigan, $3800, celine.com
Image: courtesy of Maniere De Voir.

Maniere De Voir Vegan Leather and Wool Varsity Jacket, $140, manieredevoir.com
Image: courtesy of Zara.

Zara Rib Trim Bomber Jacket, $70, zara.com
Image: courtesy of The Yes.

Scotch & Soda Elvis bomber jacket, $298, theyes.com
Image: courtesy of Boohoo.

Boohoo Patch Letter Oversized Varsity Jacket, $36, boohoo.com

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.