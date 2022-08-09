7 Ways You Can Explore Your Fashion Style This Summer

When it comes to fashion, summertime is the perfect season to explore a new look and upgrade your wardrobe. From airy linens to the perfect sunhat, a simple piece can transform your whole look! Fashion is a form of self-expression and there’s no better way to feel like your best self this Summer than with a fire outfit.

Taking inspiration from fashion aficionado Joel Moore-Hagan, we’ve compiled a list of bright and fun ways to explore your style this summer. It’s easy to feel good when you look good, and these fashion must-haves – inspired by the vibrant & bold Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® drink – will make you feel fresh off the runway!

1. Bold Prints

Bold prints are an easy way to add a special flare to your outfit this summer! Think loud florals and colorful patterns paired with a white top or blue jeans for a casual look that you’ll love. If you’re unsure what colors & patterns to mix, just draw inspiration from the hottest summer trends like this BOLD Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® drink that totally makes a splash for any summer occasion.

2. Sandals

No outfit is complete without the perfect shoes to match and with the summer heat in full effect, sandals are a must. Whether you put a twist on a classic with platform flip flops and a maxi dress for lunch, or rock a daring strappy sandal with a mini skirt for a girl’s night out, this statement piece is sure to be a standout!

3. Linens

Linens are a must-have for the summertime. Not only does the light material keep you feeling fresh, but the variety in options make it easy to dress up and dress down. Match a pair of linen shorts with a loose button up for a refreshing office look or style a linen wrap dress for maximum comfort at Sunday brunch. Pair each look with the Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® drink to keep you cool even on the hottest days, all summer long!

4. Hats

Hats in the summertime go together like peanut butter and jelly, so of course we had to include them in this list. From floppy beach sun hats, to laid back dad caps, to fuzzy bucket hats, a cool and unique hat can bring your whole look together with little effort. A timeless summer staple, hats will never go out of style!

5. Fun Nail Designs

A bold nail design has the power to express your personal style. Once labeled as tacky, nail designs are now creeping their way back into fashion and the days of french tips and nude nails are finally over. Elevate your look this Summer with bright geometric patterns or shiny embellishments for a touch of glamor at your fingertips.

6. Crop Tops

Crop tops have taken over the fashion world and there’s no better time to show some skin and stay fresh than the summertime! Available in a wide range of sizes, crop tops are an option for everyone and an exciting way to explore your summer style. Going to class? A crop top with biker shorts will do the trick. Need to make a trip to the mall? Throw on your favorite crop top and skirt set for a simple and comfortable look. No matter the occasion, a crop top’s versatility will take your outfit to the next level!

7. Colorful Jewelry

Jewelry is an essential part of any outfit, and the summer is the perfect time to experiment with vivid colors and out-of-the-box pieces! Between earrings, bracelets, rings and more, the right accessory can give your look the edge you’ve been looking for this summer. Pair your best threads with the hot pink tassel drop earrings hiding in the bottom of your jewelry box.

