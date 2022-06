This father’s day treat the dad—or dads—in your life to something nice and practical. You don’t have to break the bank to get him something that he will like and actually appreciate. There are plenty of items that you can snag for him that cost under $100. From electric shavers that he can use in-between barber visits to a new pair of swimming trunks, here are 8 gifts for papa that he will actually love and use.

Image: courtesy of Wahl.



Wahl Bump-free Rechargeable Foil Shaver, $70, wahlusa.com



Image: courtesy of Mr.Porter



Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Swim Shorts, $75, mrporter.com



Image: courtesy of Scotch Porter.



Scotch Porter Get Bearded Collection, $82, scotchporter.com



Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein



Calvin Klein 5-Pack V-neck Cotton T-shirts, $36, calvinklein.com



Image: of Walmart



Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, $99, walmart.com

Image: courtesy of Pact



Pact 4-Pack of Boxer Briefs, $55, wearpact.com



Image: courtesy of Crocs



Crocs Classic Realtree v2 Shoes, $55, crocs.com