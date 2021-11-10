|EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More|There’s an Increase in Black Men’s Division 1 Basketball Coaches, But Is It Sustainable?|Black Love or War? A Comprehensive Look Into the Impact of Racism on Dating and Relationships|Here are the 7 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winners We’re Excited About|Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy Is the First Black Tenured Professor at Centenary College|New Film Shines Spotlight on Ferguson Following Killing of Michael Brown|8 Fresh-Scented Men’s Body Cleansers to Keep You Good and Clean|Paula Newsome Takes the Lead in Reboot of Iconic Crime Series ‘CSI’|EBONY Rundown: WHO Urges the US to Take Heed to Europe’s COVID Surge, Stevie J Files to Divorce Faith Evans, and More|A New Hearing Could Free a Kansas City Man Who’s Been in Prison for 40 Years

8 Fresh-Scented Men’s Body Cleansers to Keep You Good and Clean

Courtesy of Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

For those of you still using the same brand of body wash that you used in high school or that an ex put you on to, it’s time to experiment. If you’re living the luxe life and have cash to spare, check out Byredo’s body washes; they’re the ultimate in sensorial experiences. However, if you’re balling on a budget, check out the aisles at Target—the one-stop franchise has some of the best washes for under $10.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best body cleansers—at every price point— that will get you good and clean while leaving you with a fresh scent.


Bevel Supreme Oak Exfoliating Body Wash, $16, getbevel.com

Byredo Blanche Body Wash, $50, byredo.com
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $37, nordstrom.com
Native Unscented Body Wash, $8, nativecos.com
Le Labo Vetiver 46 Shower Gel , $52, mrporter.com
Harry’s Stone Body Wash, $7, harrys.com

Dove Men+Care Relaxing Eucalyptus Oil + Cedar Hydrating Body Wash, $7, target.com
Old Spice Moisturize With Shea Butter Body Wash, $5, oldspice.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!