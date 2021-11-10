8 Fresh-Scented Men’s Body Cleansers to Keep You Good and Clean

For those of you still using the same brand of body wash that you used in high school or that an ex put you on to, it’s time to experiment. If you’re living the luxe life and have cash to spare, check out Byredo’s body washes; they’re the ultimate in sensorial experiences. However, if you’re balling on a budget, check out the aisles at Target—the one-stop franchise has some of the best washes for under $10.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best body cleansers—at every price point— that will get you good and clean while leaving you with a fresh scent.



Bevel Supreme Oak Exfoliating Body Wash, $16, getbevel.com



Byredo Blanche Body Wash, $50, byredo.com

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $37, nordstrom.com

Native Unscented Body Wash, $8, nativecos.com

Le Labo Vetiver 46 Shower Gel , $52, mrporter.com

Harry’s Stone Body Wash, $7, harrys.com



Dove Men+Care Relaxing Eucalyptus Oil + Cedar Hydrating Body Wash, $7, target.com