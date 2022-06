If your father is one of those guys that likes to smell nice every time he steps out the door, buying him a new fragrance would be much appreciated. Aromas that are light or bright are perfect for the summer. Eaus with notes of black pepper, lemon, citrus, floral or anything reminiscent of the ocean definitely fit the bill for season.

He are our picks that will get your dad smelling good.

Image: courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman



Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, $270, bergdorfgoodman.com



Image: courtesy of Sephora



Acqua di Parma Arancia Di Capri, $210, sephora.com



Image: courtesy of Le Labo



Le Labo Jasmin 17 Eau de Parfum, $289, lelabofragrances.com



Image: courtesy of Calvin Klein



Calvin Klein Eternity for Men Summer Daze Eau de Toilette Spray, $85, macys.com

Image: courtesy of Maison Margiela



Maison Margiela Replica At The Barber’s Eau de Toilette, $76, maisonmargiela-fragrances.us



Image: courtesy of Loewe



Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Eclectic Eau de Toilette, $80, perfumesloewe.com

Image: courtesy of C.O. Bigelow



C.O. Bigelow Elixir Blue Cologne, $34, bigelowchemists.com