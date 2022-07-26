8 Lime Green Plus-Size Outfits That Will Make ‘Em Stare

Not sure if you’ve picked up on this yet, but I am an advocate for plus people wearing whatever TF they want to—which includes any color that you can think of. This is why it makes my heart sing to see so many great lime green plus-size outfits on many major retailers. “Slime green” was a BIG thing back in 2019. And even though emerald and sage tried to make a valiant emergence, lime green continues to rule all runways and newsfeeds.

And not to sound cliché, but it’s a color trend that is not for the faint of heart. Lime green gets you seen. If you’re shy about this bold trend, start out with a tank or T-shirt to team with your denim, then work your way up to a date night dress or weekend warrior two-piece. But honestly, you’re going to want the world to see you in the eight items ahead. Keep scrolling to shop.

Image: courtesy of GIA/irl. I’ve been eyeing this sexy, cinching cut-out dress for an entire season. My friends who’ve tried the line say that the stretchy fabric tends to suck you in without clinging. GIA/irl Gigi Midi Dress, $140, giairl.com.

Image: courtesy of ASOS.

Reach new heights with these bold, strappy sandals perfect for pairing with shorts or a white mini.

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Naya Round Toe Strappy High Heeled Sandals, $66, asos.com.

Image: courtesy of Eloquii.

Serving Hilary Banks realness! This dress is begging to be teamed with a timeless-yet-trendy Brandon Blackwood handbag.

Eloquii Open Front Blazer Dress, $150, eloquii.com.

Image: courtesy of Shein.

Accessorize this easy two-piece set with lots of gold layered necklaces, big hoops and a raffia beach tote for a vacation-ready slay.

SHEIN SXY Plus Ruched Bust Tube Top & Split Thigh Skirt, $21, shein.com.

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom. This season, you don’t have to steal your partner’s comfy pullover when they’re not looking, because this one is too cool not to rock. Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Hoodie, $65, nordstrom.com.

Image: courtesy of Torrid.

If you’re not ready for the slime life just yet, try partnering this soft, stretchy tank with your favorite pair of jeans or shorts. It’ll serve as an unexpected yet subtle pop of color.

Torrid Icon Tank, $30, torrid.com.

Image: courtesy of Mango.

Easy, breezy, beautiful separates that you can wear around your neighborhood – or take them with you on a weekend getaway.

Mango Textured Cotton T-Shirt, $230, mango.com and Cotton Pants, $50, mango.com.

