Holiday Gift Guide: 8 Stylish House Shoes to Keep His Feet Comfortable and Cozy

Images, from top: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue; courtesy of Gucci.

With the plethora of options this holiday season, you may have a hard time picking the right gift for the man in your life. To narrow things down, just ask yourself, Will he really use it? If you’re still having trouble, know this: You can never go wrong with a pair of house shoes. They are warm and soothing for the feet and can keep a home clean from outdoor—and indoor—grime. (Think of all the guys that you know who walk around the house barefoot until the bottoms of their feet have turned black. Yuck!)

Here, EBONY has rounded up eight cool selections for your fella.

Ugg x Telfar suede slippers, $150, saksfifthavenue.com

Birkenstock nubuck and suede leather sandals, $140, birkenstock.com
Coach camo print slippers, $175, coach.com
Gucci wool slippers, $1,190, bloomingdales.com
L.L. Bean sheepskin slippers, $79, llbean.com
MCM jacquard print slippers, $285, us.mcmworldwide.com
Desmond & Dempsey quilted print cotton slippers with wool lining, $70, mrporter.com 
Brunch corduroy slippers, $78, brunch.us

