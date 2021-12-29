|8 Stylish Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm|7 Motivational Mugs to Start Off Your Days Right in 2022|Somalia’s Prime Minister Accuses His Country’s President of Coup Attempt|New Year’s Resolutions: Ciara on Establishing a Greater Balance in Work, Love, and Family in 2022|Best Black Bingeworthy Films That Came Out in 2021|A U.S. Navy Veteran Accuses San Diego Police Officers of Attacking Him While on Crutches|Franklin A. Thomas, Trailblazing Former President of the Ford Foundation, Passes Away at 87|Bucket List Destinations: Escape to Paris in the New Year|NAACP and ACLU Are Suing South Carolina Over Redrawn House District Maps|EBONY Rundown: Pediatric Hospitalizations Quadruple Amidst Omicron Surge, Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology, and More

8 Stylish Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm

Image: courtesy of Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Prepare for cold days ahead with a chic, cropped puffer. Once a regular at ski resorts and slopes, padded jackets have moved on to become a streetwear mainstay. Try updated versions in bright color pops, tartan plaids, shiny fabrics, or as a hoodie-combo. Now is the time to buy that cropped Heron Preston topper you saw on the runway, or keep it simple and cop that fuchsia fit from the Gap instead.

Below, we’ve rounded up 8 poppin’ puffers that will not only keep you cozy but will also look cute on your Instagram feed. 

Aritzia Puffer Jacket, $225, aritzia.com
Moose Knuckles x Telfar Puff Hoodie, $400, telfar.net
Polo Ralph Lauren Puffer, $320, ralphlauren.com 
The North Face Puffer Jacket, $280,  thenorthface.com 
Ader Error Down Jacket, $681, adererror.com 
Ganni Puffer Jacket, $475, ganni.com
Heron Preston Puffer Jacket, $545, heronpreston.com
Gap Puffer Jacket, $103, gap.com
