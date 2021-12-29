8 Stylish Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm

Prepare for cold days ahead with a chic, cropped puffer. Once a regular at ski resorts and slopes, padded jackets have moved on to become a streetwear mainstay. Try updated versions in bright color pops, tartan plaids, shiny fabrics, or as a hoodie-combo. Now is the time to buy that cropped Heron Preston topper you saw on the runway, or keep it simple and cop that fuchsia fit from the Gap instead.

Below, we’ve rounded up 8 poppin’ puffers that will not only keep you cozy but will also look cute on your Instagram feed.

Aritzia Puffer Jacket, $225, aritzia.com



Moose Knuckles x Telfar Puff Hoodie, $400, telfar.net



Polo Ralph Lauren Puffer, $320, ralphlauren.com



The North Face Puffer Jacket, $280, thenorthface.com



Ader Error Down Jacket, $681, adererror.com



Ganni Puffer Jacket, $475, ganni.com



Heron Preston Puffer Jacket, $545, heronpreston.com

