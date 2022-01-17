8 Sweater Vests for Winter Layering

According to our weather app, it’s below freezing outside, and a simple winter coat alone won’t do. It’s time to layer up and bundle up underneath to keep the extra chills away. Why don’t you switch it up and channel your inner Tia and Tamera from the hit show Sister Sister and invest in a sweater vest instead of your go-to long-sleeved pullover.

You’ll find it’s easy to pair your vest with button-down shirts, T-shirts, turtlenecks, or whatever top you choose. Plus, there’s a myriad of styles—from oversized to cropped varieties to prints and patterns appropriate for work or play. And when the weather gets warmer, feel free to wear your vests solo with your favorite pair of jeans or an on-trend mini.

Channel your 90s it girl style with these sleeveless knit selections below.

Image: courtesy of Ganni



Ganni Argyle Vest, $255, ganni.com



Image: courtesy of H&M



H&M Ribbed Sweater Vest, $13, hm.com



Image: courtesy of & Other Stories



& Other Stories Turtleneck Knit Vest, $69, stories.com



Image: courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch



Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped V-Neck Sweater Vest, $34, abercrombie.com



Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion



Wales Bonner Brixton Striped Ribbed-Knit Cotton Sweater Vest, $322, matchesfashion.com



Image: courtesy of COS



Cos V-Neck Wool Vest, $99, cosstores.com

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom



BP. Oversize Sweater Vest, $23, nordstrom.com

