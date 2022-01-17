|8 Sweater Vests for Winter Layering|EBONY Interview: Ne-Yo Talks His New Song ‘Stay Down’ and Hosting Urban One Honors|Lionel Richie Named the 2022 Recipient of the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song|BET Her and BET to Air Exclusive Special With Michelle Obama Today|5 Love Lessons From Martin Luther King Jr.|5 Financial Lessons From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.|8 Little Known Facts About Martin Luther King Jr.|MLK’s 13-Year-Old Granddaughter Says the Holiday Is a Call to Action|3 Must Read Books on Dr. King’s Legacy|Dr. Bernice King and Michael D. Smith on Her Father’s Legacy of Service

8 Sweater Vests for Winter Layering

Image: courtesy of top left: H&M top right & other stories bottom left: ganni bottom right cos

According to our weather app, it’s below freezing outside, and a simple winter coat alone won’t do. It’s time to layer up and bundle up underneath to keep the extra chills away. Why don’t you switch it up and channel your inner Tia and Tamera from the hit show Sister Sister and invest in a sweater vest instead of your go-to long-sleeved pullover.

You’ll find it’s easy to pair your vest with button-down shirts, T-shirts, turtlenecks, or whatever top you choose. Plus, there’s a myriad of styles—from oversized to cropped varieties to prints and patterns appropriate for work or play. And when the weather gets warmer, feel free to wear your vests solo with your favorite pair of jeans or an on-trend mini.

Channel your 90s it girl style with these sleeveless knit selections below.

Image: courtesy of Ganni

Ganni Argyle Vest, $255, ganni.com
Image: courtesy of H&M

H&M Ribbed Sweater Vest, $13, hm.com
Image: courtesy of & Other Stories

& Other Stories Turtleneck Knit Vest, $69, stories.com 
Image: courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped V-Neck Sweater Vest, $34, abercrombie.com
Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion

Wales Bonner Brixton Striped Ribbed-Knit Cotton Sweater Vest, $322, matchesfashion.com
Image: courtesy of COS

Cos V-Neck Wool Vest, $99, cosstores.com
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom

BP. Oversize Sweater Vest, $23, nordstrom.com
Image: courtesy of Low Classic

Low Classic V-Neck Sweater Vest, $260, brownsfashion.com
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!