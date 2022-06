Father’s Day is the time of year where we show appreciation to the dads in our lives. These spectacular gentleman have given us love which know no bounds. They deserve nothing but the best. Below, we’ve rounded up stylish gifts for the dads that appreciate the finer things in life.

Image: courtesy of Prada



Prada Cotton and Silk Polo Shirt, $1620, prada.com



Image: courtesy of Ssense



C2H4 Black Nylon Padded Tote, $318, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion



Burberry Wool Straight-leg Trousers, $735, matchesfashion.com



Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



Tom Ford N.001 Stainless Steel Leather Strap Watch, $1600, saksfifthavenue.com

Image: courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo



Salvatore Ferragamo Document Holder, $695, ferragamo.com



Image: courtesy of Marni



Marni Raffia and Leather Fussbett Sabot, $790, marni.com



Image: courtesy of Gucci



Gucci Waterproof Nylon Swim Shorts, $780, gucci.com



Image: courtesy of Rimowa



Rimowa Suitcase, $925, rimowa.com