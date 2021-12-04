A Peek into Louis Vuitton’s ‘Virgil Was Here’ Menswear Show

The news of Virgil Abloh’s untimely death is one that has saddened the hearts of many.

On November 30th, according to the designer’s own wishes, Louis Vuitton held their SS22 men’s runway show designed by the late visionary outside of the Brutalist Miami Marine Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Celeb friends and fans of Virgil—including Kanye West, Pharrell, Rihanna, Venus Williams, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls, Kim Kardashian West, and A$AP Rocky—came out to pay their respect to his legacy and creative brilliance. The collection featured garment displays of airbrushing, check motifs, and crochet in arrestingly vivid hues. Rapper Kid Cudi walked the runway in a striking highlighter green look. Additional standout pieces included a strong sapphire blue leather trench coat, a vibrant multi-colored cropped fur coat, and a cobalt blue varsity jacket with airbrushed sleeves.

Virgil will live on in the hearts and closets of his legions of fans. He will always be a part of Black fashion history.

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton