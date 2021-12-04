|EBONY Rundown: Mary J. Blige Announces New Album, Ari Lennox Breaks Silence Following Arrest, and More|A Peek into Louis Vuitton’s ‘Virgil Was Here’ Menswear Show|Straight Flexin’: 10 Best Dressed Women You Need On Your Timeline This Week|Antonio Brown and Two Other Players From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suspended for Misrepresenting Their COVID-19 Status|EBONY Exclusive: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Discuss Family Dynamics in Their Netflix Thriller ‘True Story’|Aariel Maynor Arrested In Connection With the Killing of Jacqueline Avant|Should Sanders Be a ‘Prime Time’ Head Coaching Target for Major College Programs?|Black Friday: Getting to Know Celebrity Shoe Designer Taylor Dixon of Sunni Sunni|Kiesha Nix Becomes the First Black Woman Named Vice-President of Lakers Organization|Meagan Good Talks New Series ‘Harlem,’ Representation and Being More Than Sexy

A Peek into Louis Vuitton’s ‘Virgil Was Here’ Menswear Show

A large statue of the creative visionary stood watch over the affair. Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton
  • “Within my practice, I contribute to a Black canon of culture and art and its preservation. This is why, to preserve my own output, I record it at length.” Virgil Abloh, July 2020.

The news of Virgil Abloh’s untimely death is one that has saddened the hearts of many.

On November 30th, according to the designer’s own wishes, Louis Vuitton held their SS22 men’s runway show designed by the late visionary outside of the Brutalist Miami Marine Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Celeb friends and fans of Virgil—including Kanye West, Pharrell, Rihanna, Venus Williams, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls, Kim Kardashian West, and A$AP Rocky—came out to pay their respect to his legacy and creative brilliance. The collection featured garment displays of airbrushing, check motifs, and crochet in arrestingly vivid hues. Rapper Kid Cudi walked the runway in a striking highlighter green look. Additional standout pieces included a strong sapphire blue leather trench coat, a vibrant multi-colored cropped fur coat, and a cobalt blue varsity jacket with airbrushed sleeves.

See Also
Black Models
EBONY Remembers Beloved Fashion Fair Model Terri Springer, Who Recently Passed Away at 93

Virgil will live on in the hearts and closets of his legions of fans. He will always be a part of Black fashion history.

Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Image: courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!