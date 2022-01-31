Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces New Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line with Adidas just came out with Ivy Heart, a new capsule collection for him and her, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cop a few of the fiyah pieces for your bae or for yourself.

As expected, red is the theme of the sporty and stylish collection of athleleisure wear and footwear—ranging from vivid reds to fun pinks to soft neutrals. Most of the pieces from the line are made from attention-grabbing materials that dare to be touched, such as velour, ribbed knits, and faux latex. Apparel and accessories offerings include a velvety dress and tracksuit, an on-trend, candy-red faux-latex puffer, a chic sequin duster, a five-panel hat, and a flirty lip-shaped belt bag. As for the footwear, we favor the new off-white mule inspired by the iconic Adidas Superstar, and the Ultraboost sneaker in pink.

Actors Tyson Beckford and Karrueche Tran are among the cast of celebs and models that front the campaign.

The Ivy Heart collection retails up to $300, and it will be available online at adidas.com on February 9 and in select stores around the world on February 10.

Image: courtesy of Adidas x Ivy Park.

