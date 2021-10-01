|Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige to Headline Star-Studded Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI|Brand to Watch: Antoine Manning’s Homage Year Is the Next It Bag on Everyone’s Arms|AfroPunk and Adidas Latest Collab Brings Forth the Power of Our Internal Grit|EBONY Rundown: BLM Targeted in Third Swatting Incident, Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Tapped for New Coach Campaign, and More|Ibram X. Kendi Wins 2021 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant, and Is 1 of 11 African American Recipients|Ciara and Russell Wilson Announce The Release of Their First Children’s Book|SheaMoisture and Tina Knowles-Lawson Launch Salon Innovation Fund for Stylists|To That Peace That You Have to Make As an Over 35-Year-Old Single Woman With No Kids|EBONY Exclusive: Nikole Hannah-Jones on Her March on Washington Film Festival Award and the Nation’s Critical Race Theory Controversy|Residents of a Virginia Beach Neighborhood Are Subject to Constant Racism From Their Neighbor

AfroPunk and Adidas Latest Collab Brings Forth the Power of Our Internal Grit

AfroPunk x Adidas
AfroPunk x Adidas, Courtesy photo

Released last week, Afropunk and Adidas have teamed up again for the release of a new triple platform sneaker—the Triple Platforum. It takes inspiration from Afropunk’s iconic black and white silhouette, which is synonymous with the brand’s non-conformist spirit. The chunky, edgy sneaker features a triple-stacked sole constructed from supple leather and multi-straps. The new footgear is the second release in the collaboration between Afropunk and Adidas, under the campaign of “Live the F@%k Out Loud”.

For the campaign, Adidas tapped young creators that are making major waves in their creative space and are unapologetic with their truth, including recording artist and Brooklyn Native, Junglepussy, non-binary TikTok content creator, Antoni Bumba, and bionic model and singer-songwriter, Marsha Elle. The photographer Christian Cody captures them via evocative images and videos speaking their unbridled, “naked” truth while unabashedly embracing the beauty of their own skin.

The sneakers retail for $150 and can be purchased at Adidas.com and select retailers.

