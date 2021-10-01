AfroPunk and Adidas Latest Collab Brings Forth the Power of Our Internal Grit

Released last week, Afropunk and Adidas have teamed up again for the release of a new triple platform sneaker—the Triple Platforum. It takes inspiration from Afropunk’s iconic black and white silhouette, which is synonymous with the brand’s non-conformist spirit. The chunky, edgy sneaker features a triple-stacked sole constructed from supple leather and multi-straps. The new footgear is the second release in the collaboration between Afropunk and Adidas, under the campaign of “Live the F@%k Out Loud”.

For the campaign, Adidas tapped young creators that are making major waves in their creative space and are unapologetic with their truth, including recording artist and Brooklyn Native, Junglepussy, non-binary TikTok content creator, Antoni Bumba, and bionic model and singer-songwriter, Marsha Elle. The photographer Christian Cody captures them via evocative images and videos speaking their unbridled, “naked” truth while unabashedly embracing the beauty of their own skin.

The sneakers retail for $150 and can be purchased at Adidas.com and select retailers.