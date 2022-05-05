|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine|Cop His Look: 7 Grooming Products Tone Stith Uses Daily|These Probiotic Supplements and Snacks Improve Digestion and Boost Immunity|Smithsonian Announces Plan to Return Looted and Unethically Acquired Items|R&B Singer Alex Vaughn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|Furious Five Rapper Kidd Creole Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing|Streetwear Brand Homme + Femme’s Founder Drew Evans Talks New Kentucky Derby Collaboration|10 Quotes About Motherhood From Viola Davis|Janelle Monáe to Star as Josephine Baker in ‘De La Resistance’ TV Series

alex_vaughn
Image: Instagram/@alexvaughn
Alex Vaughn is a freshman amongst the new wave of R&B singers presently dominating the game. The DMV-bred, PG County native serves ’90s nostalgia that we all love and miss through her music, beauty, and fashion moves. She wears her hair in a short cut reminiscent of ’90s icons like Halle Berry, Monica, and Nia Long.

Recently, she toured with label mate Summer Walker and opened three sold-out shows while promoting her debut single, “Mirage,” which has already exceeded 2 million streams. Currently, Vaughn is gearing up for the premiere of her first EP titled, Voice Notes. “’Voice Notes’ is about being brave and unapologetic in my feelings and experiences that make me who I am. My voice notes will always be my first soundboard and favorite diary,” Vaughn said, reflecting on her forthcoming EP. The project’s lead track, “The Next One” will be performed for the first time at the Broccoli City Festival in D.C. this weekend. 

Ahead of her performance, Alex sat down with EBONY to share some of her beauty essentials.

Image: courtesy of Red by Kiss

“My mini flat irons by RED are my best friends and super essential when getting ready! Short hair requires much smaller plates, so my go-tos are the 3/8 inch and 1/2 inch to get me together.”

Red by Kiss Ceramic Flat Iron, $12, redbykiss.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

“If there’s one item I can’t live without, it’s my dark brown liner! I use it for my lips, brows, and anywhere else it’s needed! The good thing about it is that it’s not a super expensive pencil. 9/10 my liner will be from the beauty supply store.”
Kiss New York Luxury Intense Lip Liner, $9, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Mario Badescu

“I always use this after washing my face, [as well as] before and after putting on makeup, and whenever I feel that I could use some moisture. It keeps my face feeling hydrated. I do not leave the house without a spritz!”

Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $12, mariobadescu.com
Image: courtesy of Lush USA

“One of my friends told me about using Rose Jam, and I haven’t looked back. I love everything about it. I’m usually very skeptical about scented soaps because I have sensitive skin, but I have no complaints. It takes showering to a new level.”

Lush USA Rose jam shower gel, $12, lushusa.com

Let us know if you some of your must-haves made the list!

