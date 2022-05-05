R&B Singer Alex Vaughn Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves

Alex Vaughn is a freshman amongst the new wave of R&B singers presently dominating the game. The DMV-bred, PG County native serves ’90s nostalgia that we all love and miss through her music, beauty, and fashion moves. She wears her hair in a short cut reminiscent of ’90s icons like Halle Berry, Monica, and Nia Long.
Recently, she toured with label mate Summer Walker and opened three sold-out shows while promoting her debut single, “Mirage,” which has already exceeded 2 million streams. Currently, Vaughn is gearing up for the premiere of her first EP titled, Voice Notes. “’Voice Notes’ is about being brave and unapologetic in my feelings and experiences that make me who I am. My voice notes will always be my first soundboard and favorite diary,” Vaughn said, reflecting on her forthcoming EP. The project’s lead track, “The Next One” will be performed for the first time at the Broccoli City Festival in D.C. this weekend.
Ahead of her performance, Alex sat down with EBONY to share some of her beauty essentials.
Let us know if you some of your must-haves made the list!