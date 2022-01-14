|Check Out A$AP Rocky and PacSun’s Latest Vans Drop|5 Ways to Give Back on MLK Day of Service|Boxing Champion Terence Crawford Is Suing Former Promoter Alleging Racial Bias|Kanye West Is Under Investigation as Main Suspect in Los Angeles Battery Case|The Documentary ‘Who We Are’ Examines How Racism Is Deeply Rooted in America|Lisa Cook Becomes the First Black Woman Appointed to the Federal Reserve’s Board|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Men of the New Year, So Far|Danielle Brooks Weds Fiancé Dennis Gelin|EBONY Rundown: Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Part Ways, Navient to Cancel $1.7B in Student Loans, and More|Urban One Honors Highlights the Soundtrack of Black America This MLK Day

Check Out A$AP Rocky and PacSun’s Latest Vans Drop

Image: courtesy of Pacsun

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s the first-ever guest artistic director for PacSun, has returned with his third and last collaboration with the leading fashion retailer and the iconic footwear brand Vans. “Vans have always been a closet staple,” said the “Fashion Killa” MC. “The new drop adds a fresh spin on a classic, and I’m excited for everyone to style them in their own unique way.

PacSun carries numerous heritage brands—like North Face, Adidas, Champion, Vans, Fear of God, Playboy, and Guess—while highlighting the latest trends. “We are continuously impressed by Rocky’s fresh takes on classic styles,” said Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun. “We are excited to introduce the newest iteration as part of his collaborative effort with Pacsun, to kick off the new year.”

Vans x A$AP Worldwide reimagines the slip-on shoe and mule and features black-and-white colorways with colorful flame decorations. The shoes, which retail up to $80, can be purchased on pacsun.com/asap-rocky.

Image: courtesy of Pacsun

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On Mule Shoes, $75, pacsun.com
Image: courtesy of Pacsun

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On Mule Shoes, $75, pacsun.com
Image: courtesy of Pacsun

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On Shoes, $80, pacsun.com

