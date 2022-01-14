Check Out A$AP Rocky and PacSun’s Latest Vans Drop

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who’s the first-ever guest artistic director for PacSun, has returned with his third and last collaboration with the leading fashion retailer and the iconic footwear brand Vans. “Vans have always been a closet staple,” said the “Fashion Killa ” MC. “The new drop adds a fresh spin on a classic, and I’m excited for everyone to style them in their own unique way. ”

PacSun carries numerous heritage brands—like North Face, Adidas, Champion, Vans, Fear of God, Playboy, and Guess—while highlighting the latest trends. “We are continuously impressed by Rocky’s fresh takes on classic styles, ” said Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun. “We are excited to introduce the newest iteration as part of his collaborative effort with Pacsun, to kick off the new year.”

Vans x A$AP Worldwide reimagines the slip-on shoe and mule and features black-and-white colorways with colorful flame decorations. The shoes, which retail up to $80, can be purchased on pacsun.com/asap-rocky.

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On Mule Shoes, $75, pacsun.com



