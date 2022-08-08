|EBONY Rundown: Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Gets a Premiere Date, Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History, and More|LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Festival Was a Hip Hop Family Reunion of Sorts|Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection|Director Kasi Lemmons Speaks to the Legacy of ‘Eve’s Bayou’ 25 Years Later|Coping With Alopecia Inspired Designer Amon Ogyiri to Find New Purpose|13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun|Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs|Sonequa Martin-Green Discusses the Iconic Impact of Nichelle Nichols, and Her Partnership With Million Girls Moonshot|Roger E. Mosley, Star of ‘Magnum P.I.’, Passes Away at 83|5 Black-Owned Food and Drink Festivals Happening in the U.S. Now Through Fall

Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection

baby-phat-puma-collaboration
From left: Kimora Lee (center) with her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons. Image: courtesy of Puma.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Time and time again model, mogul and Baby Phat CEO Kimora Lee Simmons finds new ways to reinvent her iconic fashion brand.

Image: courtesy of Puma

This time around she’s collaborating with the global sports company Puma to bring early aughts streetwear to these current streets via her fashion brand. The clothing and footwear collection channel the 2000’s It Girl persona. 

Image: courtesy of Puma

We’re talking bralette, bike tights, a crop jacket fitted tees in bright pops of pink, touches of gold and shimmering tones, with Puma and Baby Phat logos. Footwear styles include the PUMA Mayze style with branded charms and the Mayze Sandal in and patterned details in its design. 

Image: courtesy of Puma

The collection launches on August 17, 2022, and will retail up to $110 on puma.com, footlockercom , champssports.com.

Image: courtesy of Puma
Image: courtesy of Puma
Image: courtesy of Puma
Image: courtesy of Puma
Image: courtesy of Puma
Image: courtesy of Puma
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.