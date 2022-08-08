Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection

Time and time again model, mogul and Baby Phat CEO Kimora Lee Simmons finds new ways to reinvent her iconic fashion brand.

Image: courtesy of Puma

This time around she’s collaborating with the global sports company Puma to bring early aughts streetwear to these current streets via her fashion brand. The clothing and footwear collection channel the 2000’s It Girl persona.

Image: courtesy of Puma

We’re talking bralette, bike tights, a crop jacket fitted tees in bright pops of pink, touches of gold and shimmering tones, with Puma and Baby Phat logos. Footwear styles include the PUMA Mayze style with branded charms and the Mayze Sandal in and patterned details in its design.

Image: courtesy of Puma

The collection launches on August 17, 2022, and will retail up to $110 on puma.com, footlockercom , champssports.com.

Image: courtesy of Puma

Image: courtesy of Puma

Image: courtesy of Puma

Image: courtesy of Puma

Image: courtesy of Puma