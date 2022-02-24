|Estée Lauder Executive John Demsey Suspended After Posting a Racially Insensitive Instagram Post|4 Life Skills You Learn From Being in Love|We’re Here for It: Rihanna Flaunted Her Baby Bump at the Gucci Runway Show|The Block Is Hot: London Fashion Week Street Style Edition|Questlove and Black Thought Slated to Executive Produce a New Documentary on James Brown|Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court|EBONY Rundown: Biden Addresses Russia’s Attack on Ukraine, Columbia Professor Suspended for Racist Tweet, and More|Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Found Guilty of Federal Charges in George Floyd’s Murder|Da Brat and Judy Dupart Tie the Knot|One Man’s Multifaceted Ode to Black Love Through the Beauty of Our Hair

Barbie Partners With Harlem’s Fashion Row for One-of-a-Kind Looks

From left: the Hanifa Barbie, the Kimberly Goldson Barbie and the Rich Fresh Barbie. Image: courtesy of Barbie.

Harlem’s Fashion Row and Barbie have come together to create new fits for the iconic doll and her homegirls. Designs from three Black-owned brands—Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson, and Rich Fresh—were chosen to outfit the popular doll. 

The Barbie Hanifa look, designed by D.C native Anifa Mvuemba, features the doll wearing a popping sapphire-blue patent leather coat piped with white trim paired with white thigh-high boots and big hoops for extra sass. The Kimberly Goldson model rocks a fierce evening look, flaunting the designer’s floor-length tiered “Mari” dress with floor-grazing cornrow braids. The designer Patrick Henry of Rich Fresh modeled his version after his muse August Mcqueen—sporting a nature fro and a seventies-inspired tracksuit for a relaxed throwback glam look.

“What drew me to the Barbie project the most is the level of inclusivity I saw in the Barbie Universe. There are Barbies for everybody. Deliberately. I knew this would be a project I could get involved with. It’s important for kids of all cultures to see themselves. Representation is vital. Involving Black creatives gives us the opportunity to contribute to the narrative. The significance of doing this during Black history month is important, but what’s more important is the continued effort,” explained Henry.

Be sure to check out the Barbiestyle Instagram account for a closer look at the latest Barbie creations and for a chance to win one of the one-of-a-kind designer dolls; Harlem’s Fashion Row is holding an auction that will benefit #ICON360, its non-profit organization which provides financial resources and professional development to Black designers and HBCU fashion programs. 

The Hanifa Barbie doll. Image: courtesy of Barbie.
The Kimberly Goldson Barbie doll. The Image: courtesy of Barbie.
The Rich Fresh Barbie doll. Image: courtesy of Barbie.

