Kith and Barbie Just Dropped the Most Awesome Collab

Image: courtesy of Kith

Barbie got an upgrade! One of the most beloved and historic childhood dolls has just unveiled a capsule collection with popular streetwear brand Kith. Designed by stylist and winner of the Kith Women x Barbie Styling Contest Mekka Shyian, the collection includes trendy pieces customized for women and girls.

Founded in 2011, Kith has transcended into one of the most recognizable and sought-after luxury brands. With locations in Colorado, Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Paris, London, and Tokyo, the streetwear label has also collaborated with Disney, Nike x New York Knicks, Coca-Cola, and many other brands.

In 2019, Kith and Barbie initially launched the inaugural Kith Women x Barbie Styling Contest to commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary. Additionally, a retrospective exhibition was held at Kith’s Soho location, highlighting the iconic doll’s most memorable looks from its inception to now and history as a purveyor of style.

The current womenswear collection consists of a cute green sweatsuit, a sporty black jacket, cotton crewneck sweaters, pink T-shirts, and hats. While the doll itself comes styled in a mini Kith women look, and includes a miniature clothing rack with various Kith apparel and accessories, as well as a bench inspired by those found in Kith’s flagship stores.

The merch can be bought at Kith flagship locations and at kith.com

