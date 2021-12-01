|Tiger Woods Says He May Never Play Full-Time on the PGA Tour Again|Gotta Have It: Beats by Dre and Union Drop their First Studio Buds Collaboration|Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Legendary Music Executive Clarence Avant, Was Killed During a Home Invasion|Jennifer Hudson to Headline Tonight’s World AIDS Day Concert|Andre Dickens Is the New Mayor of Atlanta|Val Demings Centers Humble Beginnings in Quest to Unseat Marco Rubio|HBCU Presidents Press Senate to Pass Build Back Better Act|Black Civic Organizations Rate U.S. Senators on Commitment to Real Equity|Video: Stylists Wayman + Micah on Amplifing Black Designers and Tessa Thompson’s EBONY Cover Shoot|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selection for Daunte Wright Manslaughter Trial Begins, CDC Recommends COVID-19 Booster for All Adults, and More

Gotta Have It: Beats by Dre and Union Drop their First Studio Buds Collaboration

Beats by Dre and iconic streetwear retailer Union have teamed up on a limited-edition drop of Beats Studio Buds in celebration of the store’s 30th anniversary.

Chris and Beth Gibbs, co-founders of Union said of the collaboration, “Music is the lifeblood of our store, so when Beats approached us, we were excited to work with them on these Buds. Collaboration is almost as important as music… It feels great to have worked with Beats on this project… to bring our vision to life.”

After opening its doors in 1991 to become what it is known for today, Union is associated with being a catalyst that sparked the popularity of American streetwear culture. The creation of its original storefronts in both Los Angeles and New York City in the ’90s established a precedent of fusing foreign high fashion trends with up-and-coming designers through unique fashion collaborations. The influence of such collaborations has resulted in significant trends that span music, entertainment, and art. Over the past three decades, Union has cemented its name as an OG of streetwear culture and has been active in the evolution and popular acclaim of the fashion genre worldwide.

Los Angeles rapper Vince Staples is featured in both the joint campaign images and video alongside the founders. “Union has always championed local and Black art, music, and fashion, and their LA store on La Brea is one of my favorite places to shop, Beats and Union are family, so this campaign felt really authentic to be a part of,” says Vince Staples.

The Studio Buds feature a red, black and green design inspired by the Pan-African flag and pays tribute to Union’s roots as a Black-owned business. Included on the front of the case is Union’s historic frontman logo celebrating the brand’s 30-year legacy.

See Also
Chanté Moore Talks Secrets of Ageless Appearance and Ambi’s Next Great Voice Competition

The studio buds will be available for purchase today at beatsbydre.com, at Union store in Los Angeles, and the Union shop in Tokyo. 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!