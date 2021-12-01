Gotta Have It: Beats by Dre and Union Drop their First Studio Buds Collaboration

Beats by Dre and iconic streetwear retailer Union have teamed up on a limited-edition drop of Beats Studio Buds in celebration of the store’s 30th anniversary.

Chris and Beth Gibbs, co-founders of Union said of the collaboration, “Music is the lifeblood of our store, so when Beats approached us, we were excited to work with them on these Buds. Collaboration is almost as important as music… It feels great to have worked with Beats on this project… to bring our vision to life.”

After opening its doors in 1991 to become what it is known for today, Union is associated with being a catalyst that sparked the popularity of American streetwear culture. The creation of its original storefronts in both Los Angeles and New York City in the ’90s established a precedent of fusing foreign high fashion trends with up-and-coming designers through unique fashion collaborations. The influence of such collaborations has resulted in significant trends that span music, entertainment, and art. Over the past three decades, Union has cemented its name as an OG of streetwear culture and has been active in the evolution and popular acclaim of the fashion genre worldwide.

Los Angeles rapper Vince Staples is featured in both the joint campaign images and video alongside the founders. “Union has always championed local and Black art, music, and fashion, and their LA store on La Brea is one of my favorite places to shop, Beats and Union are family, so this campaign felt really authentic to be a part of,” says Vince Staples.

The Studio Buds feature a red, black and green design inspired by the Pan-African flag and pays tribute to Union’s roots as a Black-owned business. Included on the front of the case is Union’s historic frontman logo celebrating the brand’s 30-year legacy.

The studio buds will be available for purchase today at beatsbydre.com, at Union store in Los Angeles, and the Union shop in Tokyo.