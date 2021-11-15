Cop His Look: the 6 Grooming Products Influencer Randy Bowden Jr. Uses Daily

Randy Bowden Jr. stays camera ready. As a social media influencer, reality TV star, and model, he knows he has to look his best. His most important asset? His face. After all, that’s the first thing his followers, viewers, and clients will probably notice when he’s walking the New York City runways for Gypsy Sport, Octavius Terry, or Toure Designs, or appearing in BET’s Hustle in Brooklyn. The Birmingham, Alabama native uses a variety of products to handle sudden breakouts and to combat the sometimes harsh Big Apple elements.
Below, Bowden gives us the deets on his grooming game and let’s us take a sneak peek into the arsenal stored in his medicine cabinet.