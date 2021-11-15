|EBONY Rundown: Judge Dismisses Kyle Rittenhouse Weapons Charge, La La Anthony Reveals Past Heart Surgery, and More|Fear of God’s New Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season|Kerry Washington Shares Her Moisture-Boosting Skincare Routine|Mercedes-AMG Team Angered by “Biased” Decision in Lewis Hamilton’s Victory in Brazilian Grand Prix|New Orleans Honors Four Trailblazers on the 61st Anniversary of the Desegregation of Its Public Schools|Cop His Look: the 6 Grooming Products Influencer Randy Bowden Jr. Uses Daily|Black Mississippi Farm Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Are Paid Less Than White South African Workers|D-Nice Talks the Healing Power of Music and His Latest Wine Venture|Meet Mimi Quiquine, the Mastermind Behind the Latest Innovative Beauty Brand|‘Queens’ Producer Zahir McGhee on How His Series Explores Misogynoir in the Hip Hop Community

Image: courtesy of Randy Bowden Jr
Image: courtesy of Randy Bowden Jr

Randy Bowden Jr. stays camera ready. As a social media influencer, reality TV star, and model, he knows he has to look his best. His most important asset? His face. After all, that’s the first thing his followers, viewers, and clients will probably notice when he’s walking the New York City runways for Gypsy Sport, Octavius Terry, or Toure Designs, or appearing in BET’s Hustle in Brooklyn. The Birmingham, Alabama native uses a variety of products to handle sudden breakouts and to combat the sometimes harsh Big Apple elements.

Below, Bowden gives us the deets on his grooming game and let’s us take a sneak peek into the arsenal stored in his medicine cabinet.

“Urban Skin Rx Clear Skin Cleansing Bar is my favorite combination cleanser,” says Bowden. “Everyone has breakouts—I’m actually in the middle of one right now. This three-in-one treatment helps fade dark spots from acne and clear your complexion for an overall even tone. I recommend this to anyone looking to change their skin.”

Urban Skin Rx Clear Skin Cleansing Bar, $15, urbanskinrx.com

“Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is perfect!” says the influencer. “I put it on before castings and appointments for a fresh moisturized look.” 

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, $33, laneige.com
“Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask is by far the best mask,” he says. “I have been hooked ever since Kiehl’s sent it to me. I usually apply it directly after cleansing, and especially after a haircut and your pores are open. [It’s the] perfect time to shrink them and make your skin pop with a fresh lineup.”

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask, $38, kiehl’s.com

“The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG is so good to use after a late night,” says Bowden. “Because you may have a little baggage the next morning. I pop it in the fridge to cool and then apply it. It lifts and lightens just the way you need it to. It’s a great addition to anyone’s skin care routine.” 

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG, $6, deciem.com

“Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer is best for me when the weather gets really cold and you need something denser than usual,” says the star. “I like this moisturizer because you don’t need to apply a lot and it lasts all day.” 

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer, $58, kiehls.com
“I love Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy With Tea Tree Oil toothpaste,” says Bowden. “Not only does it have whitening therapy, but it also comes with tea tree oil, which is good for you in so many ways. The whitening therapy isn’t extra aggressive like a lot of brands. My teeth become really sensitive when the treatment is too strong. So if you’re looking for a mild toothpaste that won’t make your teeth more sensitive, I definitely suggest this one.” 

Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy With Tea Tree Oil, $7, walmart.com

