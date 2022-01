With COVID-19, consistently washing your hands in an effort to be of good health is important. However, it doesn’t help with keeping your hands supple and well moisturized. Plus, nothing looks worst than chapped, cracked hands; They are a personal eye sore. Thus, it’s especially important during the winter months to be extra vigilant about your hand care.

From drugstore classics to haute faves, we’ve rounded up 6 hand creams to protect your precious fingers from the deep freeze.





Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, $30, aesop.com. Image: Aesop



Not only will your hands thank you for making them feel hydrated, but they’ll also thank you for the nice citrusy herbaceous scent.







Byredo Vetyver Hand Cream, 100ml, $71, mrporter.com. Image: Mr. Porter



We love the crisp, fresh scent of this nourishing hand cream.







Glossier Hand Cream, $18, glossier.com. Image: courtesy of Glossier



This silky-feeling hand cream from Glossier seals in moisture, which is great for those of us who are constant hand washers (which should be all of us).







Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream, $6, cvs.com. Image: CVS



This non-greasy, heavy-duty cream works wonders on dry, rough skin.







Nivea Body, Face and Hand Care, $8, walgreens.com. Image: Walgreens



The rich cream texture intensively moisturizes and soothes rough, dry patches.