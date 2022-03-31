|Woman to Woman: The Truth of Authenticity|Emmett Till’s Family Reflects on Signing of Anti-Lynching Law|Pro Tips From Instagram Sensation Bawse Lady Meek on How To Become Your Own Boss|Jada Pinkett Smith’s Experience With Alopecia Puts a Spotlight on the Disease|H.E.R. Just Launched a Loungewear Collection With Amazon|Clark Atlanta Receives an $11.8 Million Grant to Establish ‘Knowledge Metaverse’ Hub|Beauty Industry Influencer AJ Crimson Has Passed Away|Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over the Oscars Situation With Will Smith|Meet Mami Wata, the Brand Bringing African Surf Culture to America|Kel Mitchell on His New Book and Song ‘Blessed Mode’

Beauty Industry Influencer AJ Crimson Has Passed Away

aj-crimson
Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for AJ Crimson Beauty.
AJ Crimson, a trailblazing beauty entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer has passed away, Geo TV reports.

No cause of death has been given.

Over the course of his remarkable career, Crimson was the go-to beauty expert for melanin-rich artists such as Christina Milian, Brandy, Raven-Symone, Missy Elliot, and many others.

His makeup skills was seen in The Hunger Games and Power and he has also been featured in Vogue, Glamour and Marie Claire.

In 2012, Crimson founded his own cosmetic brand before launching a luxury range in 2013.

In an interview with Hello Beautiful, Crimson spoke about his vision for creating the company. 

“My vision for AJ Crimson Beauty was luxury cosmetics with Black women in mind first,” he said. “As a makeup artist, my entire career I gravitated to luxury products for my clientele. Yet there weren’t always products at that level that worked with some of my more melanin-rich clients. I thought it was a shame only drugstore options [were] available, so I knew I had to change that,” he said. “I love beautiful things, people, fashion, architecture. The beauty industry sort of found me; I thought I’d be in politics, public speaking, or artist management, which are all passions of mine [and] have been involved in, but beauty has taken me all over the world in a very interesting way.”. 

When news broke of his passing, many took to social media to offer tributes in honor of Crimson.

“I have no words. I won’t for a while, Bresha Webb wrote on Instagram. “ I’ll love you forever AJ. You had so many plans and was one of the most inspiring, sweetest, giving, multi-talented, multi-hyphenated people I’ve known. I’m blessed to have been a part of your journey and I will keep your legacy alive. And wow did you leave a legacy. Praying for your spirit to be lifted up to the heavens and that the angels usher you in with all of the harmony and sweetness that you shared on this earth. Praying for his family and everyone who loved him.”

We extend our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of AJ Crimson.

