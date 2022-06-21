Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance

Regé-Jean Page, star of Netflix’s season one of Bridgerton, is the new face of Armani Code.

“Regé-Jean Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy. He authentically and spontaneously represents the cultural richness and vitality of this moment in time,” says Giorgio Armani.

In conjunction with the announcement of the actor becoming the latest face of the brand, Armani unveiled a new iteration of the scent. The avant-garde fragrance is refillable, reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Master-Perfumer Antoine Maisondieu of Givaudan reworked the original signature, retaining its woody aromatic, sensual identity.

“My role for Armani Code is an absolute privilege. It allows me to embody the effortless style of a brand that has defined what the peak of iconic, cinematic style looks like, and continues to inspire a progressive outlook on how we will all shape our future,” says Regé-Jean Page.

Look out for Page in theaters on July 22nd in the action thriller The Gray Man.