|These Caribbean Owned Spirit Brands Capture the Essence of the Islands|Teen Dead and Others Injured at Juneteenth Advocacy and Music Festival in D.C. on Sunday|Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Settles 20 of the 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits|New York Enacts Landmark John Lewis Voting Rights into Law|Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour|Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance|Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.|Yoga Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts Modernizes the Ancient Practice With a Hip Hop Soundtrack|Beyoncé Steps Into Her House Music Bag With New Track ‘Break My Soul’|Serena Williams and the Life Cycle of Athletic Greatness

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance

Regé_Jean_Page
Image: courtesy of Armani Beauty
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Regé-Jean Page, star of Netflix’s season one of Bridgerton, is the new face of Armani Code. 

“Regé-Jean Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy. He authentically and spontaneously represents the cultural richness and vitality of this moment in time,” says Giorgio Armani.

In conjunction with the announcement of the actor becoming the latest face of the brand, Armani unveiled a new iteration of the scent. The avant-garde fragrance is refillable, reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Master-Perfumer Antoine Maisondieu of Givaudan reworked the original signature, retaining its woody aromatic, sensual identity.

“My role for Armani Code is an absolute privilege. It allows me to embody the effortless style of a brand that has defined what the peak of iconic, cinematic style looks like, and continues to inspire a progressive outlook on how we will all shape our future,” says Regé-Jean Page.

Look out for Page in theaters on July 22nd in the action thriller The Gray Man.

Image: courtesy of Armani Beauty.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.