Cantu Beauty Partners With the United Negro College Fund to Invest in Nontraditional Students at HBCUs

Cantu Beauty has partnered with the United Negro College Fund to invest $150,000 in nontraditional students at HBCUs to aid in the “unique challenges to completing their college education, primarily stemming from balancing heightened family and financial obligations.”

Cantu is supporting students by offering a career-readiness series in collaboration with the UNCF this fall as well as awarding 15 scholarships, valued at $5,000 each, to students who attend the sessions.

“Our partnership with Cantu Beauty is unique in that they have a heart for a segment of the HBCU student population that is rapidly growing, especially amid the pandemic, as more people return to their education,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president, and chief development officer, UNCF. “Work-readiness resources and financial scholarships for nontraditional students can make a big difference in how they are able to maximize their college experiences.”

Cantu Beauty’s partnership with the UNCF is one of many recent commitments by the company to highlight diverse communities. Earlier this year, Cantu Beauty established Gyrl Wonder, a nonprofit dedicated to serving ambitious young women of color and empowering them as they launch successful careers.

Last fall, Cantu Beauty launched Cantu Elevate, in collaboration with 25 Black Women in Beauty to inspire Black women entrepreneurs to transform the future of the beauty industry. The inaugural program awarded three Black female entrepreneurs a Cantu-sponsored advertising campaign valued at approximately $160,000.

