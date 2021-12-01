|Cop His Look: Step Your Hair Game Up and Get On Rapper Trinidad James’ Level With These 4 Daily Products|On World AIDS Day, The Struggle Continues For African Americans In The Fight Against HIV/AIDS|Holiday Gift Guide: 14 Beauty Products That Are Coming Of Age Approved|These Top Three Bra Fitting Tips Will Have You Sitting Upright|Tiger Woods Says He May Never Play Full-Time on the PGA Tour Again|Gotta Have It: Beats by Dre and Union Drop their First Studio Buds Collaboration|Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Legendary Music Executive Clarence Avant, Was Killed During a Home Invasion|Jennifer Hudson to Headline Tonight’s World AIDS Day Concert|Andre Dickens Is the New Mayor of Atlanta|Val Demings Centers Humble Beginnings in Quest to Unseat Marco Rubio

Image: DisobeyArt for Getty Images
  • Surprise the lovely young lady in your life with some of our favorite beauty products that will be sure to please this holiday season.

Is it possible to have too many beauty products? Taking a cue from the early 2000’s cult classic film Mean Girls “the limit does not exist”.

It’s practically a right of passage for many young ladies to dabble in makeup and skincare products in their early teen years. With the holiday season in full effect, it’s only right to help that special girl in your life find her signature look by contributing to an already vast cabinet of beauty products.

Below take a pick from our selection of gifts to help enhance her beauty and feel good in the skin she’s in.

Maison Quiquine Philosopher’s Stone, $44, maisonquiquine.com
Dr. Dennis Gross Pewter DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, $435, drdennisgross.com
Dr. Barbara Sturm The Winter Kit 2021, $250, drsturm.com
Hyper Skin Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum, gethyperskin.com
Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum, $75, dior.com
KNC Beauty Leaf Eye Mask, $25, kncbeauty.com
The Lip Bar Easy Beauty Bundle, $62, thelipbar.com
YSL Beauty Mascara Volume Effect Faux Cils, The Slim Matte Lipstick, & Libre Eau De Parfum bundle, $72, yslbeautyus.com
PAT McGRATH LABS MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Odyssey Eyeshadow Palette, $78, patmcgrathlabs.com
Fenty Beauty LIL FLY STUNNA MINI EYE + LIP SET, $12, fentybeauty.com
CHANEL N°5, $138, chanel.com
Bond No. 9 NoMad Limited Edition with Swarvoski® Crystals, $550, bondno9.com
Margaret Dabbs London Leather-Bound Manicure & Pedicure Set, $175, net-a-porter.com
