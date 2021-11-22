Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Line is Dropping Three New Items Today

Pharrell Williams is introducing two new additions to his Humanrace family: a Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar ($16) and an Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar ($18), both produced utilizing a soap-free formulation. The hydrating whiteclay bar is made with kaolin clay and snow mushroom extract to gently cleanse your skin without sacrificing moisture. The charcoal bar contains rice and charcoal powder to gently exfoliate and smooth your body. To store the bars, the line is also selling a chic white limited-edition, Japanese hand-crafted ceramic dish.

“We’ve spent the last year educating people how to take care of their skin and adhere to a routine, but we believe that the routine doesn’t stop with your face; you need to care for your body too. Your body deserves its own time,” says Williams.

The body bars and ceramic bath dish ($75) can be purchased at humanrace.com