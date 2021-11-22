|EBONY Rundown: Closing Arguments Begin in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial, DMX Documentary to Premiere on HBO, and More|A Recap of EBONY’s Edifying Discussion on the Importance of Cancer Screenings|Shop This: Destiny’s Child’s ‘8 Days of Christmas’–Inspired Gift Guide|Groveland Four Cleared of 1949 Rape Conviction|Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson to Retire From Congress|Cop His Look: The 5 Grooming Products Rapper Young Paris Uses Daily|EBONY Exclusive: Vice President Kamala Harris Shares How the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Centers Black Children|Home Values in Black Neighborhoods Have Decreased in the Housing Boom|Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Line is Dropping Three New Items Today|Sudan Reinstates Prime Minister After Military Takeover Last Month

Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Line is Dropping Three New Items Today

Image: Harley Weir

Pharrell Williams is introducing two new additions to his Humanrace family: a Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar ($16) and an Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar ($18), both produced utilizing a soap-free formulation. The hydrating whiteclay bar is made with kaolin clay and snow mushroom extract to gently cleanse your skin without sacrificing moisture. The charcoal bar contains rice and charcoal powder to gently exfoliate and smooth your body. To store the bars, the line is also selling a chic white limited-edition, Japanese hand-crafted ceramic dish.

“We’ve spent the last year educating people how to take care of their skin and adhere to a routine, but we believe that the routine doesn’t stop with your face; you need to care for your body too. Your body deserves its own time,” says Williams.

The body bars and ceramic bath dish ($75) can be purchased at humanrace.com

Humanrace Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar, $18, and Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar, $16, humanrace.com. Image: courtesy of Humanrace
