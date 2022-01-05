|Challenge Accepted: Saweetie and MAC Have Teamed Up for a New Campaign|Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts|7 Cool Mini Bags to Chic Up Your Outfit|Louisiana Governor Posthumously Pardons Homer Plessy|North Carolina Central University and Other HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats|Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Professional and Personal Life in New Documentary, ‘Janet’|Ingrid Best Launches iBest Wines Amplifying South African Vintages|ColorComm Continues Efforts to Diversify Media and Communications Industry Through HBCU Fellows Program|Pizza Hut New Menu Offering Benefits Reading Literacy|Buy This: Tropic Isle Living’s New Gel Will Hold You Down and Revive Your Snatched Edges

Challenge Accepted: Saweetie and MAC Have Teamed Up for a New Campaign

Image: courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics has tapped rapper and It girl Saweetie and music legend Cher for a new campaign called Challenge Accepted. The brand is asking customers to put their favorite MAC products to the test against the elements—water, heat, cold weather—and plain old sweat. “I’ve always been about my hustle, making goals and executing them,” said Saweetie, who’s been a brand ambassador for the company since September. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like MAC. It was the perfect fit.”

“MAC Lipglass has always been my favorite go-to lip gloss—I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember,” continued the “Icy Girl” songstress. “Cher’s regal energy is so contagious, so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.” 

The campaign hits at the heart of the cosmetics brand, which invites individuals to celebrate their individuality through makeup.

“When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an icon and a legend. MAC products are built for stars on stage or off, every day and all day,” said Drew Elliott, senior vice president and global creative director at MAC Cosmetics, in a press release. “We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test. Let’s see if you have what it takes.”

If you’re up for the challenge, post your MAC beat, after you put it to the test, on IG and add hashtag #MACChallengeAccepted. 

