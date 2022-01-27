EBONY Exclusive: Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud Goes ‘Beyond the Surface’ This Black History Month

The true beauty of Black History Month lies is the multitude of ways that our people have advanced and cultivated culture over time. Scientists, entrepreneurs, creators—we do it all.

Launching on February 3rd, 2022 and every Thursday for the remainder of the month, Black-owned beauty brand Buttah Skin is illuminating the richness of Black changemakers through an exciting limited series called “Beyond the Surface.”

Founder of Buttah Skin Dorion Renaud has tapped Now with Natalie creator Natalie Manuel Lee to lead conversations for the series as it explores and affirms the tenacious, innovative mentality of Black creatives. “I’m proud to have worked with Natalie on developing a series that celebrates Black culture,” Renaud says of the new initiative. “It’s important for me to continue to uplift our voices and showcase the beauty behind our stories, especially during Black History Month, and in the current times in which we’re living.”

From left: Dorion Renaud and Natalie Manuel Lee. Image: courtesy of Buttah Skin.

“It’s important for me to continue to uplift our voices and showcase the beauty behind our stories, especially during Black History Month.” Dorion Renaud, Buttah Skin founder

Through the sharing of unique and diverse stories, these creatives will have an opportunity to shed light on their truths, lessons learned and expose their own moments of growth through their respective endeavors. Additionally, “Beyond the Surface” is slated to present an incredible collection of guests which include veteran sports journalist Cari Champion, actor and comedian Lamorne Morris, actress Bresha Webb, E! Nightly Pop co-host and fashion designer Nina Parker and will also feature a special conversation with Dorion about inner beauty, life’s transitions, what it means to embrace change and release things that no longer serve our interests, what we’ve learned during the pandemic and so much more.

Take a sneak peek at the exclusive trailer ahead of the release of the series below:

“Beyond The Surface” will live on ButtahSkin.com and stream on the brand’s official Instagram page. In addition to these platforms, the audio version of the show will be available in podcast form on Apple and Spotify. This new show is the first in a series of new media launches the brand plans to share as an extension of the Buttah Skin empire.

Founded by Renaud in 2018, the skincare brand aims to unite the best of nature and science in highly effective products for richly melanated women and men. Built out of a need to find products that consistently endure various changes and conditions, Buttah Skin combines the lushness of luxury skincare with formulas that are efficient and affordable. The brand is currently sold across a variety of well known and specialty retailers across the country.

As you get into the spirit for the boldest, Blackest time of year, be sure to mark your calendars and tune into Buttah Skin’s Beyond the Surface this February for an inspiring reminder of our beauty and glory.