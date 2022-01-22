|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105|Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp|Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power|Arbitrator Rules UConn Must Pay Kevin Ollie More Than $11 Million After Improper Termination|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek|Mitch McConnell Under Fire for Implying African Americans Aren’t Americans|Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award|Jimi Hendrix Estate Files Lawsuit Against His Bandmates’ Heirs Over Copyright Accusations|Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe

Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty

Tessa Thompson is the new face of Armani Beauty.
Image: courtesy of Armani Beauty.

Armani Beauty has tapped actress and EBONY cover star Tessa Thompson as its newest face. She will be featured in the upcoming campaigns for the brand’s iconic Luminous Silk Foundation and its recent launch of its Lip Power Long Lasting Satin Lipstick.  

Armani is all about perfecting the complexion with a light touch, and his foundation does just that. It comes in 40 diverse hues to flatter any skin tone. You can top off your look with the lightweight Lip Power lipstick. Constructed with protective oils, it delivers vivid color that lasts all day. What’s more, the drop-shaped bullet allows you to apply your shade easily and precisely. 

“My idea of beauty applies to every woman as it enhances her personality and uniqueness. Tessa Thompson struck me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of being,” said Giorgio Armani about Thompson’ s appointment as the brand’s latest celebrity brand ambassador. “I am delighted to be able to work with her and express a new facet of the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani Beauty.”

“Our ideas around what is beautiful, culturally, are shifting and becoming more inclusive. What I love about Armani is the way in which it empowers any kind of woman to feel her best self,” added Thompson, regarding the makeup brand.

