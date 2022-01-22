Tessa Thompson is the new face of Armani Beauty.

Armani Beauty has tapped actress and EBONY cover star Tessa Thompson as its newest face. She will be featured in the upcoming campaigns for the brand’s iconic Luminous Silk Foundation and its recent launch of its Lip Power Long Lasting Satin Lipstick.

Armani is all about perfecting the complexion with a light touch, and his foundation does just that. It comes in 40 diverse hues to flatter any skin tone. You can top off your look with the lightweight Lip Power lipstick. Constructed with protective oils, it delivers vivid color that lasts all day. What’s more, the drop-shaped bullet allows you to apply your shade easily and precisely.

“My idea of beauty applies to every woman as it enhances her personality and uniqueness. Tessa Thompson struck me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of being,” said Giorgio Armani about Thompson’ s appointment as the brand’s latest celebrity brand ambassador. “I am delighted to be able to work with her and express a new facet of the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani Beauty.”

“Our ideas around what is beautiful, culturally, are shifting and becoming more inclusive. What I love about Armani is the way in which it empowers any kind of woman to feel her best self,” added Thompson, regarding the makeup brand.