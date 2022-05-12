The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience Are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums

Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Austin-Davis, co-founded The Black Hair Experience (TBHE), as an interactive selfie museum that showcases the evolution of Black hair. With Black beauty and hair remaining at the forefront of conversation, Brooks and Austin-Davis have made it their mission to promote self-love and bring nostalgic moments of Black hair and culture to life through an experiential selfie museum. The museum fuses the aesthetic of an art exhibit with the engagement of photo-worthy activations, all inspired by the beauty, stories, and culture of Black hair.

Image: courtesy of The Black Experience

Attendees can experience activations such as a beautifully hand-crafted swing with handles made of large braids and twists; a product showcase with over 1,000 bottles of hair products dangling from the ceiling; a gorgeous collage dedicated to women of color illustrating the beauty of their hair; a back wall that captures the essence of Black childhood experiences; self-affirmations dotted throughout the emporium; a live painter and more.

“We’re bringing those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to getting our hair right to life with Instagram-worthy spaces,” Brooks said. “We’ll be celebrating Black hair culture across numerous installations. This is a culturally inclusive experience that provokes real-time connections through the universal symbol of hair,” added Austin-Davis.

Image: courtesy of The Black Experience

After opening their first location in Atlanta, Georgia at the height of the pandemic, they have been able to expand and open locations in the DMV, Dallas Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, Los Angeles. This August they will open a location in New York City.