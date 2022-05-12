|Mega Influencer Jayda Cheaves Shares Her 6 Beauty Must-Haves|The Grieving Family of Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Spread Awareness About Depression on ‘Red Table Talk’|Russian Court Extends Brittney Griner’s Pre-trial Detention by a Month|26 Black Celebrities With Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage|This Music Conference Links Up-and-Coming Artists With Industry Leaders|Motherhood Journeys: Hannah Fallis Bronfman Is Determined to Destigmatize Conversations About Fertility|Kendrick Lamar Makes His Triumphant Return With ‘Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers’|NBC Sports Names Maria Taylor Host of ‘Football Night in America’|EBONY Rundown: Biden Administration Nominates First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Committee, Roc Nation Announces Summer Social Justice Summit, and More|Playwright Dominique Morisseau on Her Multiple Tony Nominations for ‘Skeleton Crew’

The Co-Founders of The Black Hair Experience Are Changing the Face of Experiential Museums

The-Black-Hair-Experience-Headshot
Image: courtesy of The Black Hair Experience
  • “We’re bringing those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to getting our hair right’ to life with Instagram-worthy spaces.”
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Austin-Davis, co-founded The Black Hair Experience (TBHE), as an interactive selfie museum that showcases the evolution of Black hair. With Black beauty and hair remaining at the forefront of conversation, Brooks and Austin-Davis have made it their mission to promote self-love and bring nostalgic moments of Black hair and culture to life through an experiential selfie museum. The museum fuses the aesthetic of an art exhibit with the engagement of photo-worthy activations, all inspired by the beauty, stories, and culture of Black hair. 

Image: courtesy of The Black Experience

Attendees can experience activations such as a beautifully hand-crafted swing with handles made of large braids and twists; a product showcase with over 1,000 bottles of hair products dangling from the ceiling; a gorgeous collage dedicated to women of color illustrating the beauty of their hair; a back wall that captures the essence of Black childhood experiences; self-affirmations dotted throughout the emporium; a live painter and more.

“We’re bringing those nostalgic moments we all share when it comes to getting our hair right to life with Instagram-worthy spaces,” Brooks said. “We’ll be celebrating Black hair culture across numerous installations. This is a culturally inclusive experience that provokes real-time connections through the universal symbol of hair,” added Austin-Davis.

Image: courtesy of The Black Experience

After opening their first location in Atlanta, Georgia at the height of the pandemic, they have been able to expand and open locations in the DMV, Dallas Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, Los Angeles. This August they will open a location in New York City.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.