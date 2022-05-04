Coco Jones is not exactly a “new girl” on the scene. We met her a decade ago as a teenager on the Disney Channel. Fast forward to today, she’s grown up into a gorgeous woman. The 24-year-old actress and singer is fresh off the heels of a successful first season of Peacock’s new series Bel-Air where she captivated viewers as Hilary Banks and became the show’s breakout star. As if things weren’t already going well, Jones landed a record deal with Def Jam back in March and released her new hit single, “Caliber.” Coco’s star power is bright and we can’t wait to see her on tour alongside her sisters in music, Summer Walker, SZA, and Ari Lennox.

Coco has graciously blessed us with the 6 beauty must-haves that help to keep her hair on point and her melanin glistening. Let us know what some of your must-haves are in the comment section.

“I use these scarves to lay down my edges. They’re super affordable and easy to use.”



Red by Kiss Silky Satin Edge Scarf, $3, redbykiss.com

“This product has worked well for me for years. It’s the perfect shade of brown for the brows.”



Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra Slim Brow Precision Pencil, $23, sephora.com



“The coverage that this concealer gives is flawless! It truly helps me to achieve a smooth finish every single time.”



Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $31, narscosmetics.com



“This moisturizer leaves the skin with just the right amount of glow.”



Urban Skin Rx Complexion Protection Moisturizer SPF30, $20, ulta.com



“This is truly an essential, as protecting your skin from the sun is important.”



Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $36, sephora.com