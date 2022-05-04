|EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams Teases Return to TV, Louisiana Inaugurates First Black Female Sheriff, and More|10 Thoughtful Gift Ideas For The Mom Who Loves Home Décor|‘Bel-Air’ Star Coco Jones Swears By These 6 Beauty Must-Haves|Supreme Court Justice John Roberts Confirms Validity of Leaked Roe v. Wade Court Opinion, Announces Probe|14 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom|Young NBA Stars Shine Bright as the Torch of Greatness Passes|Questlove Launches Fully Funded PhD Scholarship Program for Philly Creatives|Burden of Black and Brown Women Amplified After Leaked Roe Decision|Viola Davis’ New Memoir ‘Finding Me’ Is a Candid Tale of Resilience|Vanderbilt Professor Takes on Marginalization of Black Professionals in STEM in New Book

‘Bel-Air’ Star Coco Jones Swears By These 6 Beauty Must-Haves

coco_jones
Image: Instagram/@cocojones
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Coco Jones is not exactly a “new girl” on the scene. We met her a decade ago as a teenager on the Disney Channel. Fast forward to today, she’s grown up into a gorgeous woman. The 24-year-old actress and singer is fresh off the heels of a successful first season of Peacock’s new series Bel-Air where she captivated viewers as Hilary Banks and became the show’s breakout star. As if things weren’t already going well, Jones landed a record deal with Def Jam back in March and released her new hit single, “Caliber.” Coco’s star power is bright and we can’t wait to see her on tour alongside her sisters in music, Summer Walker, SZA, and Ari Lennox.

Coco has graciously blessed us with the 6 beauty must-haves that help to keep her hair on point and her melanin glistening. Let us know what some of your must-haves are in the comment section.

“I use these scarves to lay down my edges. They’re super affordable and easy to use.”

Red by Kiss Silky Satin Edge Scarf, $3, redbykiss.com
“This product has worked well for me for years. It’s the perfect shade of brown for the brows.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra Slim Brow Precision Pencil, $23, sephora.com


“The coverage that this concealer gives is flawless! It truly helps me to achieve a smooth finish every single time.”

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $31, narscosmetics.com

“This moisturizer leaves the skin with just the right amount of glow.”
 
Urban Skin Rx Complexion Protection Moisturizer SPF30, $20, ulta.com

“This is truly an essential, as protecting your skin from the sun is important.”

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $36, sephora.com

“I love the amount of moisture that the ElleVie products give my skin! It’s a must-try.”

My Elle Vie, Shea Butter, $4, myellevie.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.