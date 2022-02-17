5 Belated V-Day Gifts I’m Buying Myself Just Because

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone and I didn’t have a date. I didn’t particularly want one either, especially with New York Fashion Week overlapping with the holiday. There was just too much to do!

Seeing all the happy couples on social media made me smile though. They were cute, but the gifts they exchanged were what caught my attention. Up until I turned 25, whether or not I had a boo, my mom and grandparents would send me V-Day presents. Now that I’m in my early 30s, I’ve been missing that. “So why not do it for myself?” I wondered.

Below, check out a few gifts I’m ordering for myself this weekend.

Image: courtesy of Advirsy.



Advisry Wake Up Trucker, $45, advisry.com



I recently discovered this brand during New York Fashion Week and instantly fell in love. Since the pieces I want won’t be in stores for a few months, I decided to cop this trucker with a good message on the front. It’s time to wake up!



Image: courtesy of Matchesfashion.



JW Anderson Wool-Blend Sweater Vest, $412, matchesfashion.com



The vest has been having a moment the past few months, and this one is unlike anything I have in my closet.



Image: courtesy of Nike.



Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX Men’s Shoes, $120, nike.com



These gems feature quilted overlays and fleece lining. I wish I had them earlier this week when it was 19 degrees outside.

Image: courtesy of amazon.com.



Cuisinart CTG-00-SCHP Stainless Steel Chopper, $21, amazon.com



I really needed this gadget. Using it is so much easier than taking out a knife and cutting board to chop up onions for my tacos.