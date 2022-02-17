5 Belated V-Day Gifts I’m Buying Myself Just Because

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone and I didn’t have a date. I didn’t particularly want one either, especially with New York Fashion Week overlapping with the holiday. There was just too much to do!
Seeing all the happy couples on social media made me smile though. They were cute, but the gifts they exchanged were what caught my attention. Up until I turned 25, whether or not I had a boo, my mom and grandparents would send me V-Day presents. Now that I’m in my early 30s, I’ve been missing that. “So why not do it for myself?” I wondered.
Below, check out a few gifts I’m ordering for myself this weekend.