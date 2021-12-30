Best Fashion Moments of 2021

After a year of no award shows, movie screenings, and red carpets, our people showed up and showed out in 2021. Take Zendaya for example, she always understands the assignment—always. Then, you have Regina King, who is a legend that we all grew up watching; she has her age like fine wine and her looks never miss. Russell Westbrook just gets it. He knows what works for him and rocks it with such confidence. (Guys, be sure he’s on your style vision board for 2022.)

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashion moments from 2021.

Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Image: James Devaney/GC Images for Getty Images

Lil Nas X at the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film gala. Image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Cynthia Erivot at “The Last Duel” premiere. Image: Getty Images

Russell Westbrook at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images

Amanda Gorman at President Biden’s inauguration. Image: Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP for Getty Images

Issa Rae at the “Insecure” Season 5 premiere. Image: OCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images for Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smithon at the “Stillwater” premiere. Image: Lionel Hahn for Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: John Shearer/WireImage for Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images

Lizzo at the Gucci Love Parade Los Angeles event. Image: Rich Fury for Getty Images for Gucci

Billy Porter at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Image: P. Lehman/ Barcroft Media for Getty Images

Regina King at “The Harder They Fall” World premiere. Image: John Phillips for Getty Images for BFI

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at the Global Citizen Live event. Image: Emma McIntyre for Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Image: Rich Fury for Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Tessa Thompson at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala event. Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Ciara at ELLE’s 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration. Image: Rachel Murray for Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn at The Business of Fashion Presents VOICES 2021 event. Image: John Phillips for Getty Images