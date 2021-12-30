|EBONY Rundown: FDA Says At-Home Rapid Tests Less Sensitive to Omicron, Pittsburgh Prepares to Inaugurate First Black Mayor, and More|Best Fashion Moments of 2021|5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year|U.S. Lifts Travel Ban to South African Countries|A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need|2021, the Year Black Athletes Gave Mental Health the Spotlight It Deserves|This Deck of Cards Inspires Good Deeds for the New Year|Black Maternal Health Draws Key Allies for the Movement|Anti-Abortion Activists ‘Claim’ Overall Concern for Black Lives|‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America’ Highlights the Activist’s Vision for This Country

After a year of no award shows, movie screenings, and red carpets, our people showed up and showed out in 2021. Take Zendaya for example, she always understands the assignment—always. Then, you have Regina King, who is a legend that we all grew up watching; she has her age like fine wine and her looks never miss. Russell Westbrook just gets it. He knows what works for him and rocks it with such confidence. (Guys, be sure he’s on your style vision board for 2022.)

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite fashion moments from 2021.

Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Image: James Devaney/GC Images for Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film gala. Image: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Cynthia Erivot at “The Last Duel” premiere. Image: Getty Images
Russell Westbrook at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan for Getty Images
Amanda Gorman at President Biden’s inauguration. Image: Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP for Getty Images
Issa Rae at the “Insecure” Season 5 premiere. Image: OCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images for Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smithon at the “Stillwater” premiere. Image: Lionel Hahn for Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: John Shearer/WireImage for Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Mike Coppola for Getty Images
Lizzo at the Gucci Love Parade Los Angeles event. Image: Rich Fury for Getty Images for Gucci
Billy Porter at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Image: P. Lehman/ Barcroft Media for Getty Images
Regina King at “The Harder They Fall” World premiere. Image: John Phillips for Getty Images for BFI
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at the Global Citizen Live event. Image: Emma McIntyre for Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Image: Rich Fury for Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tessa Thompson at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala event. Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Ciara at ELLE’s 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration. Image: Rachel Murray for Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn at The Business of Fashion Presents VOICES 2021 event. Image: John Phillips for Getty Images
Laverne Cox at the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images
