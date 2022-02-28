|LeBron James Museum Slated to Open Next Year|Racial Profiling Is Taking Place at the Ukrainian Border as Folks Try to Flee the War|Dr. Monica Johnson Explains How to Deal with Media and Black Trauma|Moving Black Legacy: The Legacy of Black Film|The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards|The Best Looks From the 2022 NAACP Image Awards|Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson and Issa Rae Are Among the Winners of the 53rd NAACP Awards|5 Financial Tips for Couples About to Shack Up|Three Additional HBCUs Join the Education Advisory Board’s Way Forward Initiative|Ken Burrough, Former NFL Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 73

Saniyya Sidney arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times for Getty Images

On Sunday evening, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California. Will Smith took home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard (which we knew would happen). He and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith pulled up in color-coordinated outfits. Scandal star Kerry Washington gave us Belle from Beauty and the Beast in a stunning yellow gown. But the women weren’t the only one flexing that evening—rapper Kid Cudi paired his evening blazer with a limited-edition Nike 1s.

Here, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Kerry Washington in a stunning yellow gown.

Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith in matching navy lewks.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Venus Williams in a greek goddess-inspired dress.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Kid Cudi in blazer, trousers and Nike 1’s.

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Warner Media
Jennifer Hudson in a pink beautiful pink gown.

Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times for Getty Images
Tyler Perry in a sharp green suit.

Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for Warner Media
Ariana DeBose wears a gorgeous fuchsia pink gown.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis in a fun sheer floral dress with a side slit.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo in a red vinyl gown and faux fur coat.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Zuri Hall is in a sexy strapless gown with a front slit.

Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times
Karen Pittman in an elegant yellow ball gown.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown in a lovely red off-shoulder form-fitting red dress.

Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times
Laverne Cox in a striking crystal-covered black and silver caplet dress.

Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

