The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

On Sunday evening, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California. Will Smith took home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard (which we knew would happen). He and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith pulled up in color-coordinated outfits. Scandal star Kerry Washington gave us Belle from Beauty and the Beast in a stunning yellow gown. But the women weren’t the only one flexing that evening—rapper Kid Cudi paired his evening blazer with a limited-edition Nike 1s.

Here, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Kerry Washington in a stunning yellow gown.



Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith in matching navy lewks.



Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Venus Williams in a greek goddess-inspired dress.



Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Kid Cudi in blazer, trousers and Nike 1’s.



Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images for Warner Media

Jennifer Hudson in a pink beautiful pink gown.



Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times for Getty Images

Tyler Perry in a sharp green suit.



Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for Warner Media

Ariana DeBose wears a gorgeous fuchsia pink gown.



Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Aunjanue Ellis in a fun sheer floral dress with a side slit.



Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in a red vinyl gown and faux fur coat.



Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Zuri Hall is in a sexy strapless gown with a front slit.



Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times

Karen Pittman in an elegant yellow ball gown.



Image: Patrick T. Fallon for AFP for Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown in a lovely red off-shoulder form-fitting red dress.



Image: Jay L. Clendenin for Los Angeles Times