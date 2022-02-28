The Best Looks From the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

On Sunday evening, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live from Santa Monica, California. Will Smith took home the award for Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard (which we knew would happen). He and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith pulled up in color-coordinated outfits. Scandal star Kerry Washington gave us Belle from Beauty and the Beast in a stunning yellow gown. But the women weren’t the only one flexing that evening—rapper Kid Cudi paired his evening blazer with a limited-edition Nike 1s.
Here, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.