Billionaire Boys Club Teams Up With Pharell’s NonProfit Yellow for Giving Tuesday

Image: courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

Billionaire Boys Club has partnered with Pharrell Williams and his nonprofit children’s organization, Yellow, for this year’s Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is the global generosity movement created to unleash the power of the people in improving their communities and the world at-large.

Yellow, which was established in 2019, follows the purpose that every child deserves an equal opportunity to thrive in life. This fall the nonprofit launched YellowHab, a micro-school, in which elementary school students experience future-forward education through competency and project-based learning, leadership development, and culture building. To help raise funds and awareness for the initiative, Billionaire Boys Club and Yellow have released a black limited-edition T-shirt with an astronaut logo and print. The tees retail for $50 for children and $60 for adults, and are available exclusively at Billionaire Boys Club’s New York and Miami retail stores and at the brand’s online shop bbcicecream.com. For each T-shirt bought, $30 will be donated to support the cause.

