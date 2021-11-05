Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix

Alexis Colby is a self-taught denim designer from Detroit. With the help of her grandmother, in 2015, she came up with the brand name for her line Bit of Denim. Colby sources denim from an array of thrift and vintage then reconstructs them into tops, bottoms, and hats. The brand’s ideology revolves around bringing a new breath of air to upcycled denim by creating specialty pieces to be treasured for a lifetime.

Today, she will be releasing a new capsule collection of reconstructed pillows and a made-to-order chair made from denim sourced from around the United States. She’s also officially launching her e-commerce site which will offer exclusive brand drops.

“I’m so happy to be back creating and releasing my designs to the world. I hope when a person receives their piece of Bit of Denim they feel the excitement I felt while sewing and reworking it. This is just the beginning for us so please stay tapped in! More rare, unique denim items are on the way!” says Colby.

The pillows will retail for $200 and can be purchased at bitofdenim.com.