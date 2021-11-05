|Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix|Jill Scott Talks About the Reimagining of ‘Highway to Heaven’|Regina Hall Discusses Her Latest Investment in Clean Medicine|Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City|Chance the Rapper Speaks About the Mental Health Struggles of Black Men|EBONY Rundown: 1 Black Juror Selected in Ahmaud Arbery Trial, Minneapolis Votes Against Replacing Police Department, and More|Tiffany & Co.’s Countdown to Christmas Featuring the Work of Jean-Michel Basquiat Is a Visual Treat|7 Stylish Boots to Wear This Fall|New Autopsy Report Rejects Police Theory That Ronald Greene Died From a Car Crash|Amazon Releases Offical Trailer for ‘Harlem,’ Tracy Oliver’s New Comedy Series

Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix

Image: courtesy of Bit of Denim
Alexis Colby is a self-taught denim designer from Detroit. With the help of her grandmother, in 2015, she came up with the brand name for her line Bit of Denim. Colby sources denim from an array of thrift and vintage then reconstructs them into tops, bottoms, and hats. The brand’s ideology revolves around bringing a new breath of air to upcycled denim by creating specialty pieces to be treasured for a lifetime.

Today, she will be releasing a new capsule collection of reconstructed pillows and a made-to-order chair made from denim sourced from around the United States. She’s also officially launching her e-commerce site which will offer exclusive brand drops.

“I’m so happy to be back creating and releasing my designs to the world. I hope when a person receives their piece of Bit of Denim they feel the excitement I felt while sewing and reworking it. This is just the beginning for us so please stay tapped in! More rare, unique denim items are on the way!” says Colby.

The pillows will retail for $200 and can be purchased at bitofdenim.com.

