Black Creatives Romeo Hunte and Shavanté Royster Create a Winter Wonderland for Bombay Sapphire

Alcoholic beverage company Bombay Sapphire unveiled their inaugural holiday window display celebrating New York City’s creative comeback. In collaboration with visual artist Shavanté Royster, fashion designer Romeo Hunte, and New York City dancer Nicole Von Arx, the avant-garde holiday storefront series is running now until December 19th in the SoHo district of New York City.

The window series on display mimic the holiday magic of Fifth Avenue through the eyes of Royster and Hunte. Live models clad in Romeo Hunte’s winter apparel against Royster’s contemporary picturesque snowy backdrop paired with performances by New York City dancers and local bar-hopping experiences make for the perfect holiday scene. Each window backdrop features a winter dreamscape by Royster, which also graces the label of Bombay Sapphire’s new limited-edition gift pack. “My design for the Bombay Sapphire’s limited-edition collectible holiday spray can represents my journey in the world, re-imagining it as this place where I’m creating the atmosphere, weather, rainbows, clouds, and stars. I’m so excited to see it brought to life in the Holiday Storefront Series and partnering with other creatives who inspire me,” said Royster.

Hunte’s dedicated window features two bespoke designs, depicting scenes of getting ready for a holiday show over cocktails. “It’s been a joy to work on Bombay Sapphire’s Holiday Storefront Series which pays homage to exciting young creative talents everywhere and the tenacity of New York City coming back after the pandemic. It was refreshing to collaborate with artist Shavanté Royster and the dancers as mixed media have always been an important part of my work, so it was cool to build and see the narrative of the holiday windows come to life with them through different facets, such as the dancers wearing some of my designs. I hope everyone can leave the windows feeling a burst of creativity and inspiration for the holidays, and hope for the year ahead!” added Hunte.

If you happen to be in New York City, you can check out the windows at: (Fashion Window) 423 Broadway, New York, NY 10013; (Art Window) 65 Spring Street,New York, NY 10012, and (Dance Window) 25 Howard Street / New York, NY 10013

A Bombay Sapphire holiday storefront display. Image: courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

Shavanté Royster posed in front of her Bombay Sapphire holiday storefront display. Image: courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

Also, if you’re in the mood to reset your holiday cocktail menu, check out these drink recipes crafted by Hunte and Royster, below:

Romeo Hunte’s What’s Good:

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

3 oz Ginger Beer

2 oz Cranberry Juice

-Add ingredients in your favorite balloon glass or collins glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

Shavanté Royster’s Winter Daydream

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

.5 oz St Germain

.5 oz Lime Juice

5 oz Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

-Add ingredients in a balloon glass and garnish with a ribbon of cucumber.