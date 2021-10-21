Black Owned Everything and Nordstrom Create a Space for Black Designers

Founded by celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, Black Owned Everything, an e-commerce marketplace and culture hub, is teaming up with Nordstrom to introduce a new collaboration debuting today. Akers styled the collection of four Black-owned brands starring William Okpo, Brandon Blackwood, Sammy B, and L’enchantuer paired with the season’s hottest Nikes and Jordans as a part of the Nordstrom x Nike space.

“When we launched Black Owned Everything back in February of this year, partnerships like Nordstrom x Nike were exactly the type of activations I had in mind to amplify the reach of the Black designers whom I work with and mentor. This intersection of well-established brands and emerging designers is where the progress of Black Owned Everything’s mission takes place. The inclusion of these selected designers is a big step for their individual career paths and an even bigger step in the right direction for the American marketplace and beyond. This curation is a fun mix of fashion and lifestyle pieces for the people who are keen on street trends and enjoy functionality,” said Zerina Akers.

The collab will be available for purchase online at Nordstrom.com and in Nordstrom stores in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle.

“We are committed to creating a place where every customer, brand, and employee is welcome, respected, appreciated, and able to be themselves,” said Tacey Powers, Nordstrom Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Shoes. “We’re excited to work with Zerina and Black Owned Everything to amplify the voices of these brands and create meaningful opportunities to better serve our customers.”

Featured items include on-trend furry handbags from Brandon Blackwood and colorful coats from Nike and Jordan. Prices will range up to $325.

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom

Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk, $295, nordstrom.com

Sammy B Sport Top, $48, nordstrom.com