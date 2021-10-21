|These Former Pro Athletes Are Coaches at HBCUs|Black Owned Everything and Nordstrom Create a Space for Black Designers|Dawn Staley Is a Game-changer as a Player, Coach and in the Pay Equity Convo for Women|Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Opens Up About How His Mother’s Bout With Alzheimer’s Disease Shook Up His World|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan|White House Sets Record Straight on HBCU Funding|Montgomery Honors Matriarchs of Reproductive Medicine With Monument|Charles Harbison and Banana Republic Come Together to Launch a Sustainable Clothing Collection|Wayne Brady to Host Ebony’s Power 100 Awards Gala|The Body of Christina Nance Has Been Found in an Unoccupied Police Van

Black Owned Everything and Nordstrom Create a Space for Black Designers

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom

Founded by celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, Black Owned Everything, an e-commerce marketplace and culture hub, is teaming up with Nordstrom to introduce a new collaboration debuting today. Akers styled the collection of four Black-owned brands starring William Okpo, Brandon Blackwood, Sammy B, and L’enchantuer paired with the season’s hottest Nikes and Jordans as a part of the Nordstrom x Nike space.

“When we launched Black Owned Everything back in February of this year, partnerships like Nordstrom x Nike were exactly the type of activations I had in mind to amplify the reach of the Black designers whom I work with and mentor. This intersection of well-established brands and emerging designers is where the progress of Black Owned Everything’s mission takes place. The inclusion of these selected designers is a big step for their individual career paths and an even bigger step in the right direction for the American marketplace and beyond. This curation is a fun mix of fashion and lifestyle pieces for the people who are keen on street trends and enjoy functionality,” said Zerina Akers. 

The collab will be available for purchase online at Nordstrom.com and in Nordstrom stores in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle.

“We are committed to creating a place where every customer, brand, and employee is welcome, respected, appreciated, and able to be themselves,” said Tacey Powers, Nordstrom Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Shoes. “We’re excited to work with Zerina and Black Owned Everything to amplify the voices of these brands and create meaningful opportunities to better serve our customers.”

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

Featured items include on-trend furry handbags from Brandon Blackwood and colorful coats from Nike and Jordan. Prices will range up to $325. 

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom
Image: courtesy of Nordstrom
Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk, $295, nordstrom.com
Sammy B Sport Top, $48, nordstrom.com
Jordan Essen Flight Jacket, $250, nordstrom.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!