Black-Owned Luxury Shoe Line Chelsea Paris Is Now Available at Neiman Marcus

Chelsea Paris Gigi Boot Royal Python
Chelsea Paris Gigi Boot Royal Python, courtesy photo

Founded by Theresa Ebagua, a Nigerian-born, Los Angeles and London-based designer, the luxury shoe brand Chelsea Paris is now available at the world-class department store Neiman Marcus. “I am ecstatic to be in partnership with Neiman Marcus. It’s a great opportunity and exposure for the brand. Especially as a Black designer to be recognized by such a retailer, it’s an important validation,” says Ebagua.

Ebagua left a successful career in the tech industry to pursue her life-long dream of becoming a designer. She attended Ars Sutoria in Italy, where she learned the ins and outs of footwear design and production. The designer chose to name her brand after her daughters Chelsea and Paris when she realized there were very few Black female designers in the market. She wanted to encourage her daughters with her own success within the accessories business so that they could follow their own passions as well.

Her footwear line juxtaposes art deco influences with sustainable materials, such as vegetable-tanned and metal-free leathers, which don’t produce harmful byproducts. Textiles used for the shoes are ecologically-produced in a factory that utilizes only organic and cruelty-free dyes and glues. Each pair of shoes is handmade by European artisans.

The latest fall collection includes retro-inspired platform mary janes, a modern take on the Chelsea boot, and the sought-after Kels sandal, an architectural heel with a retro vibe. The shoes retail up to $600.

Chelsea Paris Platform Mary Janes, $395, neimanmarcus.com

Chelsea Paris Kels Sandals, $595, neimanmarcus.com

Chelsea Paris Axel Boots, $495, neimanmarcus.com

