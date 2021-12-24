BoohooMan Is Getting Active With Its ‘Night Vision’ Capsule Collection

Online fashion brand Boohoo is continuing to grow its activewear selection with the launch of its latest capsule collection called Night Vision. The brand has tapped four inspirational athletic ambassadors to lead the campaign, including Bionic Body Edgard John-Augustin champion bodybuilder who sports prosthetic legs; fitness entrepreneur Simeon Panda; pro bodybuilder and winner of the 2021 IFBB Republic of Texas Andrei Deiu; and fitness model and influencer Elton Pinto Monta.

The new capsule intends to offer high quality, true performance wear that make workouts more comfortable and aesthetically elevated. The core of the line’s pieces focuses on the style, wearability and functionality of the fits. The reflective grid hooded windbreaker, in the 50-piece range, is just one of the hero pieces that deliver multi-functional wear to ensure on-the-go comfort for longer, more intense workouts.

The collection will retail up to $80 and can be purchased at boohooman.com/us.

Bionic Body Edgard John-Augustin is one of the faces of BoohooMan’s latest campaign. Image: courtesy of BoohooMAN

BoohooMan Refective Grid Windbreaker. Image: courtesy of BoohooMAN