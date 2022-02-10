|Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan|BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe|Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown|Snoop Dogg Becomes the New Owner of Death Row Records|The Ultimate Guide to Relationship Riches|Funk Icon Betty Davis Passes Away at 77|Kamala Harris’ Husband Was Evacuated From Washington D.C. School Following Bomb Threat|The Creators of the Phat Tuesdays Docuseries Dig Into the Hidden History of Black Comedy|Mary J. Blige Evokes Sweet Nostalgia with New Clothing Collections and a Big Game Appearance|Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyoncé Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe

Image: courtesy of Boohoo.

Festival season is almost here, and BoohooMAN and singer Omah Lay have created an energetic menswear collection that’ll get you vibing right away. Lay follows a line of fellow Nigerian musical artists—such as Grammy Award winner Burna Boy, Fire Boy DML, Mr. Eazi, and Tekno—who have collaborated on collections with the brand. The Nigerian city of Lagos provides the backdrop for the new drop’s campaign.

Inspired by traditional Nigerian culture and Lay’s street style, the BoohooMan x Omah Lay collection features classic silhouettes in lightweight materials with bold patterns and vibrant colorways. Included are oversize and regular denim jackets and jeans, an assortment of tracksuits (in blacks, greens, pinks, and grays), hoodies, relaxed trousers, and knit sweaters with some Motherland flavor. Cool details like animal and graphic prints, distressed denim, tie-dye, patchwork, and embroidery run throughout.

“It was really exciting piecing the fits together” said Lay. “Big thanks to the good people at BoohooMAN for letting me express myself, this time not with my words but my style.”

Prices for the apparel range from $30 to $90, and items can be purchased on boohooman.com and boohoo.com

Image: courtesy of Boohoo.

Boohoo Oversized Tie Dye T-shirt, $36, us.boohoo.com

Image: courtesy of Boohoo.

Boohoo Western Harrington Tracksuit With Tape Detail, $90, us.boohoo.com
Image: courtesy of Boohoo.

Boohoo Oversized Spliced Skeleton Knitted Jumper, $50, us.boohoo.com, and Skinny Stretch Rip & Repair Patchwork Jeans, $60, us.boohoo.com

