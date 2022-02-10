BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe

Festival season is almost here, and BoohooMAN and singer Omah Lay have created an energetic menswear collection that’ll get you vibing right away. Lay follows a line of fellow Nigerian musical artists—such as Grammy Award winner Burna Boy, Fire Boy DML, Mr. Eazi, and Tekno—who have collaborated on collections with the brand. The Nigerian city of Lagos provides the backdrop for the new drop’s campaign.

Inspired by traditional Nigerian culture and Lay’s street style, the BoohooMan x Omah Lay collection features classic silhouettes in lightweight materials with bold patterns and vibrant colorways. Included are oversize and regular denim jackets and jeans, an assortment of tracksuits (in blacks, greens, pinks, and grays), hoodies, relaxed trousers, and knit sweaters with some Motherland flavor. Cool details like animal and graphic prints, distressed denim, tie-dye, patchwork, and embroidery run throughout.

“It was really exciting piecing the fits together” said Lay. “Big thanks to the good people at BoohooMAN for letting me express myself, this time not with my words but my style.”

Prices for the apparel range from $30 to $90, and items can be purchased on boohooman.com and boohoo.com.

Image: courtesy of Boohoo.



Boohoo Oversized Tie Dye T-shirt, $36, us.boohoo.com





Image: courtesy of Boohoo.



Boohoo Western Harrington Tracksuit With Tape Detail, $90, us.boohoo.com

