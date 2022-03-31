|Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over the Oscars Situation With Will Smith|Meet Mami Wata, the Brand Bringing African Surf Culture to America|Kel Mitchell on His New Book and Song ‘Blessed Mode’|Lizzo Unveils New Body-Positive Shapewear Line Yitty|EBONY Rundown: Lynching is Now a Federal Hate Crime Under Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Legislation, Republican Susan Collins to Support Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and More|The Academy May Discipline Will Smith Over Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars|California Task Force Votes to Limit Reparations to Descendants of the Enslaved Only|After a Uterine Cancer Scare, Meagan Good Is Raising Awareness|Black and Mobile Brings Black-Owned Restaurants to Your Doorstep|Michael W. Twitty’s New MasterClass Takes You on a Culinary Journey While Tracing Your Roots

Meet Mami Wata, the Brand Bringing African Surf Culture to America

Mami_Wata_Surf
Image: courtesy of Mami Wata.
  • Mami Wata manufactures its full range of apparel, accessories and surf boards in Africa to support local communities.
Premium African surf lifestyle brand Mami Wata, named after the mythical African water spirit, is on a mission to be a force for good and bring the mental, spiritual, and physical benefits of African surf culture to the United States. Founded in Cape Town, South Africa in 2017, the brand manufactures its full range of apparel, accessories and surf boards in Africa, supports surf therapy organizations and strengthens African surf tourism.

In an effort to bring surf tourism to the Motherland, the brand is bringing global awareness to ‘Afrosurf’ (the continent’s booming surf culture), beautiful beaches, and quality waves. The result would be considerable economic, social, and environmental benefits for local communities. Currently, the brand designs and manufactures their products domestically, using homegrown materials, like African cotton and other sustainable materials, to support local farmers, create jobs and build skills. Additionally, they support leading surf therapy organizations, including Waves for Change and Surfers Not Street Children, which impacts over 1,600 children a day through their powerful programs. 

Image: courtesy of Mami Wata.

Their next goal is to introduce the brand and ethos to an American audience, where the surfing community is seemingly homogenous. On March 30th, they opened America’s first African surf shop in Venice, California. On the same date, the brand also released a short film, Luck Is Alive, which  tells the story of an African surfer who is a believer in Animism, a sensibility prevalent among surfers throughout Africa. The theme is about embracing life and believing in the power of chance. 

Feeling motivated to hit the surf? Keep reading to shop the brand’s newest boards and apparel.

Image: courtesy of Mami Wata

Mami Wata The Cotton 7’0 Board $2,000, mamiwatasurf.com

Image: courtesy of Mami Wata.

Mami Wata AfroSurfer Hoodie $95, mamiwatasurf.com

Image: courtesy of Mami Wata.

Mami Wata Mami Type Beach Trunk Shorts $95, mamiwatasurf.com

