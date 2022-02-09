Buy This: 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Guy in Your Life

Where did the time go? Valentine’s Day is almost here and you haven’t even started thinking about what to gift your man. It almost feels easier to just hand over a gift card or a handful of cash.
Before you do that, just remember this: Buying presents for men is always a matter of if he will wear or use it. Is he a city guy who likes to carry a nice bag? Is he a fitness fanatic who enjoys using tech gadgets? Does he love the outdoors?
Whatever he’s into, we’ve got you covered. Below, check out 10 cool gifts that your fella will love!