Buy This: 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Guy in Your Life

men's valentine' day gifts
Image: People Images for Getty Images.

Where did the time go? Valentine’s Day is almost here and you haven’t even started thinking about what to gift your man. It almost feels easier to just hand over a gift card or a handful of cash.

Before you do that, just remember this: Buying presents for men is always a matter of if he will wear or use it. Is he a city guy who likes to carry a nice bag? Is he a fitness fanatic who enjoys using tech gadgets? Does he love the outdoors?  

Whatever he’s into, we’ve got you covered. Below, check out 10 cool gifts that your fella will love!

Image: courtesy of Ashya.

Ashya Shema Slingback Bag, $1,295, ashya.co
Image: courtesy of Mr. Porter.

Gucci Logo-Jacquard Wool and Silk-Blend Scarf, $490, mrporter.com
Image: courtesy of Fitbit.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch, $200, fitbit.com
Image: courtesy of Canada Goose.

Canada Goose Chilliwack Bomber Jacket, $1,095, canadagoose.com 
Image: courtesy of Johnny Nelson.

Johnny Nelson Jewelry Fingers of Def 4 Finger Ring, $900, johnnynelson.nyc
Image: courtesy of Apple.

Apple HomePod Mini, $99, apple.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon.

Aqua Jug Big Water Bottle, $20, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon.

StarFit Lightweight Jump Rope, $10, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Manscaped.

Manscaped Weed Whacker Electric Nose Hair Trimmer, $30, manscaped.com
Image: courtesy of Home Depot.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid, $199, homedepot.com

