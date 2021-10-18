Buy This: 5 Red Lipsticks from Black-Owned Brands to Rock This Fall

Fall is here. There’s nothing that complements autumn colors and clothing better than a red lip. Scarlet pouts effortlessly dress up any look or outfit, even basic sweats. And unlike what A$AP Rocky said, it flatters all skin tones. Just take a peep at Lupita Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kerry Washington—a red lip is their signature and they look good in it. Take a cue from these divine style-setters, simply pair the bold shade with barely anything else but unwavering confidence and you’ll be good to go.
Here are 5 of our favorites from Black-owned brands.