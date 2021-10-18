|Instagram’s The Darkest Hue Addresses The Nuances of Colorism Within Our Community|Remy Ma Talks Finding Redemption in Her Film Debut|Buy This: 5 Red Lipsticks from Black-Owned Brands to Rock This Fall|Beyoncé and Peloton Announce Social Impact Partnership to Benefit HBCUs|Former Secretary of State Colin Powell Passes Away From Complications of Covid-19|A Group of American Christian Missionaries Have Been Kidnapped in Haiti|ABC’s Latest Special Takes a Deep Dive Into How Female Rappers Changed the Game|EBONY CEO Michele Ghee Speaks on Black Women’s Self-Care and Heart Health at Release the Pressure ‘Homecoming From the Heart’|Timuel Black, Chicago Historian and Civil Rights Leader, Passes Away at 102|HBCU Students Show Us Their Best Campus Style

Buy This: 5 Red Lipsticks from Black-Owned Brands to Rock This Fall

From top left Image: Twitter/@kerrywashington bottom left Image: Instagram/@lupitanyongo right Image: Instagram/ @traceeellisross

Fall is here. There’s nothing that complements autumn colors and clothing better than a red lip. Scarlet pouts effortlessly dress up any look or outfit, even basic sweats. And unlike what A$AP Rocky said, it flatters all skin tones. Just take a peep at Lupita Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kerry Washington—a red lip is their signature and they look good in it. Take a cue from these divine style-setters, simply pair the bold shade with barely anything else but unwavering confidence and you’ll be good to go.

Here are 5 of our favorites from Black-owned brands.

This universal red flatters all skin tones, from super pale to ultra dark.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, $25, sephora.com

For the badass babe on the go, this matte shade will have you looking flawless, from morning to night. 

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Sade, $24, uomabeauty.com

Not only is the package ultra-glam and luxe, but the cool tone just screams ultra rich.

Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Blood Rush, $19, patmcgrath.com
A highly-pigmented rich red that’ll really make your lips pop.

Celfie Cosmetics Scarlet Were Collection Lipstick in Ardor, $15, CelfieCosmetics.com
This deep red shade will make you feel like a true boss.

The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick in Bawse Lady, $13, thelipbar.com

