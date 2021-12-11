Buy This: 6 Chic Socks to Rock This Winter Season

Socks are an underrated accessory. Most of us buy them in a 6-8 pack and keep it moving; however, when you really break down the value they bring to an outfit, you start to understand their importance of how they not only keep your feet warm but also add a little dazzle.

From wearing them around the house to rocking them at work, brunch or even the club, they can elevate the whole mood of your outfit. Invest in quality brands like the Elder Statesman and Comme Si, which carry wool and cashmere socks that are both cozy and fashionable.

Check out our round-up of stylish socks, below. Drop a tiny bag on a few pairs to keep yourself warm and add flavor to your outfit.

Image: courtesy of Birkenstock



Birkenstock Cotton Slub Socks, $18, birkenstock.com.



Image: courtesy of Elder Statesman



Elder Statesman Yosemite Socks,$195, elder-statesman.com



Image: courtesy of Comme Si



Comme Si The Merino Socks, $38, commesi.com



Image: courtesy of Neiman Marcus



Eberjey Rib-Knit Bed Socks, $28, neimanmarcus.com



Image: courtesy of Fear of God



Fear of God Seventh Collection Socks, $125, fearofgod.com

