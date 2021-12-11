|Buy This: 6 Chic Socks to Rock This Winter Season|Robbie Shakespeare, Legendary Reggae Bassist, Passes Away at 68|Top Companies Back the Data & Trust Alliance Group in Addressing A.I. Bias in Hiring Practices|Former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Passes Away at 33|World War II Veteran Eddie Durham Celebrates 100th Birthday|Time Magazine Names Simone Biles Athlete of the Year|Black Friday: Getting to Know Rising Star Stylist Tyler Okuns|Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Staging a Fake Hate Crime|EBONY Rundown: VP Kamala Harris Hosts Maternal Health Action Day, Travis Scott Discusses Astroworld Tragedy, and More|At Art Basel 2021, Prizm Art Fair Set the Tone of Prioritizing Black Art and Existence

Buy This: 6 Chic Socks to Rock This Winter Season

Image: The Good Brigade for Getty Images

Socks are an underrated accessory. Most of us buy them in a 6-8 pack and keep it moving; however, when you really break down the value they bring to an outfit, you start to understand their importance of how they not only keep your feet warm but also add a little dazzle. 

From wearing them around the house to rocking them at work, brunch or even the club, they can elevate the whole mood of your outfit. Invest in quality brands like the Elder Statesman and Comme Si, which carry wool and cashmere socks that are both cozy and fashionable. 

Check out our round-up of stylish socks, below.  Drop a tiny bag on a few pairs to keep yourself warm and add flavor to your outfit.

Image: courtesy of Birkenstock

Birkenstock Cotton Slub Socks, $18, birkenstock.com.
Image: courtesy of Elder Statesman

Elder Statesman Yosemite Socks,$195, elder-statesman.com
Image: courtesy of Comme Si

Comme Si The Merino Socks, $38, commesi.com
Image: courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Eberjey Rib-Knit Bed Socks, $28, neimanmarcus.com
Image: courtesy of Fear of God

Fear of God Seventh Collection Socks, $125, fearofgod.com 
Image: courtesy of Re/Done

Re/Done Chunk Socks, $65, shopredone.com
