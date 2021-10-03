Buy This: 6 Men’s Leather Jackets Perfect For Fall

Fall is here and the air is getting a little cooler and crisper outside. It’s time to grab a jacket before leaving the house.

Remember growing up when our parents would say to us “grab a coat it’s going to get cold later on tonight.” And, how much we hated carrying it around, and somehow it would get misplaced? Now that we’re the ones spending our own hard-earned coins on our clothing, we cherish them a little more and understand the value of getting as many wears out of them as possible.

Leather jackets can make a boring outfit look elevated in seconds. Retailers such as Zara, Won Hundred, Acne Studios, Emporio Armani, and All Saints each make a great take on the elevated outerwear. Let’s say you’re not feeling in top form but you’ve already promised your friends you’d go out with them. Just throw on a sleek leather topper over your casual gear like a relaxed comfy T-shirt, basic jeans or joggers, and comfortable shoes, and you’ll be good to go. You’ll look like you put effort into your entire look when you really didn’t give it much thought—that’s the power of a really nice leather jacket.

Here are 6 stylish leather jackets that’ll help spruce up any look, when you just don’t give a damn.



This classic biker style was crafted with a recycled sleeve lining. So not only will you look stylish in it, but you’ll also be doing your part to help the environment.



All Saints Floyd Leather Biker Jacket, $619, allsaints.com



For a sleek, minimal look, this is your new go-to piece.



Emporio Armani Lambskin Blouson, $825, armani.com

This slim-fit version gives you a European look that’ll take your outfit to the next level.



Schott NYC Waxed Natural Pebbled Cowhide Café Leather Jacket, $850, schottnyc.com



The structure and fit of a denim jacket but in leather instead.



Won Hundred Vinny Leather Jacket, $629, wonhundred.com

For those who want the vintage look but are not looking to spend a ton of money.



Zara Vintage Leather Jacket, $199, zara.com