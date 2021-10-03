|Buy This: 6 Men’s Leather Jackets Perfect For Fall|Sunday Manifest: Home Is Where the Love Is|More Than An Athlete: Michael Strahan Gives A Rare Look Into His Life With New ESPN+ Show|Buy This: A Quilted Comforter to Keep You Warm on Chilly Nights|California’s Governor Signs Legislation to Return Bruce’s Beach Back to Black Descendants|EBONY Rundown: Study Finds Police-Related Deaths in U.S. Are Severely Underreported, Lizzo Offers Ted Talk on History of Twerking, and More|Statues of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, John Lewis Unveiled in New York City|Western Washington University Establishes ‘Blacks-Only’ Student Housing|4 Pomades That’ll Keep Your Waves Swimming|Afropunk Photo Essay: Through the Gaze of Black Women Photographers

Buy This: 6 Men’s Leather Jackets Perfect For Fall

Zara's Vintage Leather Jacket. Image: courtesy of Zara.
  • Leather weather is here—let's embrace it.

Fall is here and the air is getting a little cooler and crisper outside. It’s time to grab a jacket before leaving the house.

Remember growing up when our parents would say to us “grab a coat it’s going to get cold later on tonight.” And, how much we hated carrying it around, and somehow it would get misplaced? Now that we’re the ones spending our own hard-earned coins on our clothing, we cherish them a little more and understand the value of getting as many wears out of them as possible. 

Leather jackets can make a boring outfit look elevated in seconds. Retailers such as Zara, Won Hundred, Acne Studios, Emporio Armani, and All Saints each make a great take on the elevated outerwear. Let’s say you’re not feeling in top form but you’ve already promised your friends you’d go out with them. Just throw on a sleek leather topper over your casual gear like a relaxed comfy T-shirt, basic jeans or joggers, and comfortable shoes, and you’ll be good to go. You’ll look like you put effort into your entire look when you really didn’t give it much thought—that’s the power of a really nice leather jacket.

Here are 6 stylish leather jackets that’ll help spruce up any look, when you just don’t give a damn. 


This classic biker style was crafted with a recycled sleeve lining. So not only will you look stylish in it, but you’ll also be doing your part to help the environment. 

All Saints Floyd Leather Biker Jacket, $619, allsaints.com


For a sleek, minimal look, this is your new go-to piece.  

Emporio Armani Lambskin Blouson, $825, armani.com
This slim-fit version gives you a European look that’ll take your outfit to the next level.

Schott NYC Waxed Natural Pebbled Cowhide Café Leather Jacket, $850, schottnyc.com

The structure and fit of a denim jacket but in leather instead.

Won Hundred Vinny Leather Jacket, $629, wonhundred.com

For those who want the vintage look but are not looking to spend a ton of money.

Zara Vintage Leather Jacket, $199, zara.com

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

The perfect moto for the rebel in all of us.

Acne Studios Nate Clean Leather Jacket, $1,650, acnestudios.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!